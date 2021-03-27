Taylor Swift (‘You All Over Me’): She teams up with Maren Morris for her latest flashback from re-recorded ‘Fearless’ album [LISTEN]

After the rights to her past recordings were sold out from under her, Taylor Swift pledged to re-record her entire back catalog to bring her music back under her control. In February she released the first single from that project, “Love Story (Taylor’s Version),” and on March 26 she followed that up with “You All Over Me,” a song that she wrote for her 2008 “Fearless” album but didn’t record. Now she has teamed up with Maren Morris for this song from the vault. Watch the lyric video above.

“Fearless” was Swift’s second studio album following her 2006 self-titled debut. It came out when she was still only 18-years-old, and it took her from promising country newcomer to music superstar. It was the bestselling album of 2009, and then it won the Grammy for Album of the Year in 2010. She was 20 when she claimed that trophy, which at the time made her the youngest winner in the history of that category (Billie Eilish broke that record in 2020). “Fearless” was ultimately certified diamond by the RIAA for achieving more than 10 million album units.

And the hits just keep coming. When her “Fearless” re-recording drops on April 9, it will be her third album in less than a year. Last July she released a surprise album, “Folklore,” which won her a record-breaking third Grammy for Album of the Year, and in December came another unexpected collection, “Evermore,” which will be eligible for the 2022 Grammys. “You All Over Me” is her first collab with Morris, who is herself a Grammy-winning country-pop crossover star. What do you think of their team-up?