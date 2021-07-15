‘Ted Lasso’ rules Television Critics Association Awards nominations as categories expand

You better believe: “Ted Lasso” led Thursday’s 37th Television Critics Association Awards nominations with five bids, including Program of the Year, in the awards’ largest slate of nominees yet.

All 13 categories have expanded from six nominees to eight (variety series has nine nominees) this year, five years after they were expanded from five slots to six. For the top prize, “Ted Lasso” will duke it out with “Bridgerton,” “Hacks,” “I May Destroy You,” “Mare of Easttown,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “The Underground Railroad” and “WandaVision.”

Fresh off 20 Emmy nominations, “Ted Lasso” also earned TCA nominations for comedy series, new program and two in the Individual Achievement in Comedy category for Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham.

Four shows scored four nominations apiece: “Hacks,” “I May Destroy You,” “Mare of Easttown” and “WandaVision.” These four are all up in Outstanding New Program against, as aforementioned, “Ted Lasso,” “Bridgerton,” “The Flight Attendant” and “P-Valley.” Yes, that’s three limited series here — this comes a year after “Watchmen” was nominated for and won new program, the first limited series to do so. Notably, Emmy limited series frontrunner “The Queen’s Gambit,” which got three TCA bids, is not nominated in this category.

Besides “Ted Lasso,” the comedy series race includes “The Flight Attendant,” “Girls5eva,” “Hacks,” “Mythic Quest,” “PEN15,” “Superstore” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”

SEE Full list of Emmy nominations

Sudeikis and Waddingham are shortlisted alongside Bo Burnham (“Bo Burnham: Inside”), Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), Maya Erskine (“PEN15”), Renee Elise Goldsberry (“Girls5eva”), Charlotte Nicdao (“Mythic Quest”) and Jean Smart (“Hacks”).

In drama, “Bridgerton,” “The Crown,” “For All Mankind,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Lovecraft Country,” “The Mandalorian,” “Pose” and “P-Valley” will vie for the series honor. At the Emmys, “The Crown” and “The Mandalorian” led all programs with 24 nominations each, but they’re both on the opposite end at TCA as they are only nominated for drama series.

For Individual Achievement in Drama, the field is dominated by performances from limited series, including two people who were snubbed by and whose shows underperformed at the Emmys, Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”) and Thuso Mbedu (“The Underground Railroad”). They’re up against Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”), Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”), Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”), Omar Sy (“Lupin”), Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”) and Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”).

The limited series/TV movie/special category features “Bo Burnham: Inside,” “The Good Lord Bird,” “I May Destroy You,” “It’s a Sin,” “Mare of Easttown,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “The Underground Railroad” and “WandaVision.”

Last year, “Watchmen” won all four TCA Awards for which it was nominated en route Emmy glory, including Program of the Year and the individual drama prize for Regina King. There will be new winners in the major categories this year since “Schitt’s Creek,” which swept the comedy races last year, is over and reigning drama series champ “Succession” did not air during this cycle.

Netflix tops all networks with 15 nominations, followed by HBO with 14 and HBO Max with 10. Apple TV+ is next with eight bids.

Winners, along with recipients of the Career Achievement and Heritage Awards, will be announced later this summer, as the summer TCA press tour, during which the awards ceremony takes place, has been canceled for the second year in a row due to COVID-19.

See the full list of nominees below.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA



Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You” – HBO

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird” – Showtime

Thuso Mbedu, “The Underground Railroad” – Amazon

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision” – Disney+

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose” – FX

Omar Sy, “Lupin” – Netflix

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” – Netflix

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” – HBO

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY



Bo Burnham, “Bo Burnham: Inside” – Netflix

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” – HBO Max

Maya Erskine, “Pen15” – Hulu

Renee Elise Goldsberry, “Girls5eva” – Peacock

Charlotte Nicdao, “Mythic Quest” – Apple TV+

Jean Smart, “Hacks” – HBO Max

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION



“Allen v. Farrow” – HBO

“City So Real” – NatGeo

“Framing Britney Spears” – FX/FX On Hulu

“Frontline” – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

“I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” – HBO

“Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” – CBS

“The Rachel Maddow Show” – MSNBC

“60 Minutes” – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY



“Couples Therapy” – Showtime

“Deaf U” – Netflix

“The Great Pottery Throw Down” – HBO Max

“Legendary” – HBO Max

“Nailed It! Double Trouble” – Netflix

“The Real World Homecoming: New York” – Paramount+

“Taste the Nation” – Hulu

“Top Chef: Portland” – Bravo

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING



“The Baby-Sitters Club” – Netflix

“Bluey” – Disney Jr.

“Donkey Hodie” – PBS Kids

“Emily’s Wonder Lab” – Netflix

“Odd Squad” – PBS Kids

“Sesame Street” – HBO

“Waffles + Mochi” – Netflix

“Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum” – PBS Kids

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

“Bridgerton” – Netflix

“The Flight Attendant” – HBO Max

“Hacks” – HBO Max

“I May Destroy You” – HBO

“Mare of Easttown” – HBO

“P-Valley” – Starz

“Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

“WandaVision” – Disney+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS



“Bo Burnham: Inside” – Netflix

“The Good Lord Bird” – Showtime

“I May Destroy You” – HBO

“It’s a Sin” – HBO Max

“Mare of Easttown” – HBO

“The Queen’s Gambit” – Netflix

“The Underground Railroad” – Amazon

“WandaVision” – Disney+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

“Bridgerton” – Netflix

“The Crown” – Netflix

“For All Mankind” – Apple TV+

“The Handmaid’s Tale” – Hulu

“Lovecraft Country” – HBO

“The Mandalorian” – Disney+

“Pose” – FX

“P-Valley” – Starz

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

“The Flight Attendant” – HBO Max

“Girls5eva” – Peacock

“Hacks” – HBO Max

“Mythic Quest” – Apple TV+

“Pen15” – Hulu

“Superstore” – NBC

“Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” – NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH



“The Amber Ruffin Show” – Peacock

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” – Comedy Central

“Desus & Mero” – Showtime

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO (2019 & 2018 Winner in Category)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

“Ziwe” – Showtime



PROGRAM OF THE YEAR



“Bridgerton” – Netflix

“Hacks” – HBO Max

“I May Destroy You” – HBO

“Mare of Easttown” – HBO

“The Queen’s Gambit” – Netflix

“Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

“The Underground Railroad” – Amazon

“WandaVision” – Disney+

Emmy odds for Best Comedy Series Ted Lasso is the favorite

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?