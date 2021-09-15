‘Ted Lasso’ tops Television Critics Association Awards with 3 wins while Jean Smart doubles up

“Ted Lasso” scored three wins at the 37th Television Critics Association Awards, including Program of the Year, but it wasn’t the only multiple winner as Jean Smart collected two victories herself.

The Apple TV+ hit and Emmy frontrunner beat “Bridgerton,” “Hacks,” “I May Destroy You,” “Mare of Easttown,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “The Underground Railroad” and “WandaVision” for the top prize. A five-time nominee, “Ted Lasso” also took home statuettes for comedy series and new program. This is the fourth year in a row that one show has garnered at least three awards after “The Americans” in 2018 and “Fleabag” in 2019 and “Watchmen,” which won four last year.

Like last year, winners sent in acceptance speeches — the TCA Awards ceremony, normally held during the TCA summer press tour, was canceled again due to the pandemic — but for the first time, the speeches are being made public (watch below).

“Thank you all so much. This is amazing company to be in. Big fans of all those shows,” “Ted Lasso” co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis said while accepting Program of the Year. “We wanna thank all the folks out there who watch it and care about it. And it’s been really, really amazing to be embraced by yourselves, the critics, because while that may be the way you make your living now, I assume that part of the reason you chose to do what you do is because you love television, and the fact that you love and care about our show and vote for our show really means a lot. It’s nice to be a fan of things. Thank you for your fandom first and foremost.”

SEE ‘Ted Lasso’ rules Television Critics Association Awards nominations as categories expand

“Ted Lasso” also had two bids in the Individual Achievement in a Comedy category for Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham, but they lost to Smart for “Hacks.” Smart, the fourth female winner in a row in the category, also earned the Career Achievement Award. She is the second person after Jim Henson in 1990 to win the Career Achievement Award and a regular award — he won for children’s programming — in the same year. (In 2019, David Milch and his series “Deadwood” received the Career Achievement Award and Heritage Award, respectively.)

“A career achievement award in anyone’s book is a massive honor and I am incredibly moved and honored by this. It does make me feel a little bit old, but that’s OK. Actually, in a funny way, I feel like my career’s just beginning, but maybe this is your way of saying, ‘Yeah, see ya, thanks! Next!’” Smart quipped in her Career Achievement Award speech, adding that she’s had some “really incredible opportunities” in TV. “A lot of luck and the support of my family, particularly my late husband Richard Gilliland. And you’ve all been good to me, very good to me, and I just thank you all from the bottom of my heart,” she continued. “I’m so glad you like the show and other things that I’ve done. It’s an honor. I wish my mom and dad were here to share it, but thank you so very much.”

In drama, “The Crown” took the series honor for its first TCA win ever, while Individual Achievement in a Drama went to Michaela Coel for “I May Destroy You.” Coel, who wrote, co-directed, produced and starred in the HBO limited series, is the sixth consecutive woman to win the category and the second Black winner in a row. Regina King (“Watchmen”) prevailed last year, the category’s first Black champ since Andre Braugher nabbed his second of two awards for “Homicide: Life on the Street” in 1998.

SEE Full list of Creative Arts Emmy winners

“Mare of Easttown” won Outstanding Achievement in Movie, Miniseries or Specials, giving HBO its third straight victory in the category and fourth in five years.

These results have no bearing on Sunday’s Emmy Awards, but they do line up with most of the frontrunners. “Ted Lasso” and “The Crown” are heavily expected to rule their respective series races, but “Mare of Easttown” is in second place in the limited series odds. The Emmy favorite, “The Queen’s Gambit,” which just won nine Creative Arts Emmys, went 0-3 at TCA.

Other winners include a tie in reality programming between “Couples Therapy” and “Deaf U,” “Framing Britney Spears” in news and information and Heritage Award recipient “The Golden Girls.”

See the full list of winners below.

Individual Achievement in Drama: Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You,” HBO)

Individual Achievement in Comedy: Jean Smart (“Hacks,” HBO Max)

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: “Framing Britney Spears” (FX/FX on Hulu)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming: TIE: “Couples Therapy” (Showtime), “Deaf U” (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming: “The Baby-Sitters Club” (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

Outstanding New Program: “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries, or Specials: “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Drama: “The Crown” (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy: “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Program of the Year: “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Career Achievement Honoree: Jean Smart

Heritage Award: “The Golden Girls” (NBC)

Emmy odds for Best Comedy Series Ted Lasso is the favorite

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?