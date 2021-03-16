Early Emmy predictions: ‘Ted Lasso’ could pull off a sweep following Globes and Critics Choice wins

If you’re not a fan of awards sweeps, you may want to sit out the 2021 Emmys. “Ted Lasso” is in a prime position to run away with many of the comedy trophies this year, similar to what “Schitt’s Creek” did last year. Of course, Apple TV Plus’ streaming hit doesn’t have a lead actress, so it can’t possibly go seven-for-seven at the primetime ceremony. But six-for-six? Maybe.

Gold Derby’s Emmy predictions center opened in early March, and “Ted Lasso” is the front-runner to win Best Comedy Series, Best Comedy Actor for Jason Sudeikis and Best Comedy Supporting Actress for Hannah Waddingham. Meanwhile, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift all number among the Top 10 contenders for Best Comedy Supporting Actor. (The writing and directing categories will be added to our predictions center after the nominations, but the laffer has already proven its worth at the Writers Guild and Directors Guild.)

SEE 2021 SAG Awards Nominations: Full List Of Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominees [UPDATING LIVE]

“Ted Lasso” streamed its first season last fall, just in time to be recognized by precursor awards and guild groups. At the Golden Globes, Sudeikis took down Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”), Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”), Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek) and Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”) to win Best Comedy Actor. The one-time “SNL” star then prevailed at the Critics Choice Awards, this time over Hank Azaria (“Brockmire”), Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”), Hoult, Levy and Youssef.

Also at the Critics Choice Awards, “Ted Lasso” claimed the Best Comedy Series prize over “Better Things,” “The Flight Attendant,” “Mom,” “PEN15,” “Ramy,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “What We Do in the Shadows.” And Waddingham earned her first trophy for Best Comedy Supporting Actress edging out Lecy Goranson (“The Conners”), Rita Moreno (“One Day at a Time”), Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”), Ashley Park (“Emily in Paris”) and Jaime Pressly (“Mom”).

SEEMake your 1st Emmy predictions now for the 2021 Best Comedy Series and acting categories

At the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards, the “Ted Lasso” cast competes against the ensembles from “Dead to Me,” “The Flight Attendant,” “The Great” and “Schitt’s Creek.” And Sudeikis is leading the Best Comedy Actor race, ahead of Hoult, Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”), Eugene Levy and Youssef.

Of last year’s eight Emmy nominees for Best Comedy Series, only one (“The Kominsky Method”) is likely eligible at the 2021 ceremony. This unprecedented situation means there’s no front-runner to win the top category, and so TV Academy members may rely on other awards bodies for guidance when it comes time to marking their ballots.

In addition to all thaat awards love, “Ted Lasso” is also a favorite of TV critics, earning a 91% at Rotten Tomatoes and a 71 score at Metacritic. The show follows the titular American football coach (Sudeikis) who travels to England to coach a pro soccer team, a job for which he’s woefully unprepared. Do you think there will be a “Ted Lasso” sweep at the 2021 Emmys?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?