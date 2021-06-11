Get to know these hilarious Emmy frontrunners: Watch our new Q&A series ‘A Week with Ted Lasso’

How often does it happen that the hottest new comedy series contender at the Emmys offers to drop by your house, one key star per day, for an intimate chat to share with your users during campaign season? If Gold Derby’s predictions are right (and, hey, have we ever been wrong? – Shhh, oh, shut up!) , “Ted Lasso” is ahead by 10 miles to win Best Comedy Series, Best Comedy Actor (Jason Sudiekis?), Supporting Actress (Hannah Waddingham) and more. So we were thrilled to brainstorm with Apple TV Plus to create this special new new series airing now: “Gold Derby Presents … A Week with ‘Ted Lasso.'” Below are links to view the chats we’ve had so far, plus a list of who’s ahead. Make your RSVPs now!

June 7 – Jeremy Swift (Higgins)

June 8 – Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard)

June 9 – Nick Mohammed (Nathan Shelley)

June 10 – Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt)

TODAY, June 11: Juno Temple (Keeley)

June 14 – Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent)

June 15 – MJ Delaney (director)

June 16 – Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton)

June 17 – Bill Lawrence (writer, producer)