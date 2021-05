WATCH NOW: SEE OUR DISCUSSIONS WITH TOP TV CASTING DIRECTORS – Meet the casting directors of these acclaimed TV shows: Theo Park (‘Ted Lasso’), Julie Harkin (‘I May Destroy You,’ ‘Industry’), Victoria Thomas (‘The Mosquito Coast’), Michael Nicolo (‘Young Rock’), Kelly Valentine Hendry (‘Bridgerton’).

WATCH NOW: OUR LIVELY CHATS WITH TOP TV COSTUME DESIGNERS —

Check out our discussions with Analucia McGorty (‘Pose’), Alita Bailey & Rita McGheee (‘P-Valley’), Maya Mani (‘Batwoman’), Jennifer Moeller (‘Dickinson’) and Jacqueline Demeterio (‘Younger’).

SEE MORE EVENTS IN OUR SERIES

LATEST EMMY PREDICTIONS CHARTS: See fluctuations in each top category over recent weeks.