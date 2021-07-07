‘Ted Lasso’ would be first comedy to win Emmy for Season 1 since ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

When making your predictions for what will win Best Comedy Series at the Emmys, never count out first-year shows. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (2018), “Modern Family” (2010) and “30 Rock” (2007) are the last three laffers to prevail for Season 1 (see the complete list below), and now “Ted Lasso” is hoping to join them. A whopping 26 of our 28 Emmy Experts predict a victory for the Apple TV Plus comedy, while the other two forecast another first-year program, HBO Max’s “Hacks.”

“Ted Lasso” is coming off big victories at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice and SAG Awards, with Jason Sudeikis winning Best Comedy Actor at all three kudos. He plays the titular American football coach who travels to England to coach soccer, a sport he knows nothing about. The broadcast critics group also honored “Ted Lasso” as Best Comedy Series and scene-stealer Hannah Waddingham as Best Comedy Supporting Actress.

Showrunner Bill Lawrence developed the comedy last year with Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly. The character of Ted Lasso was adapted from a collection of commercials Sudeikis did for NBC Sports in 2013. Notably, the second season will premiere July 23 and run throughout the entire summer, smack-dab during the middle of Emmy voting.

Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” was the last comedy to prevail for Season 1, doing so in 2018. It also won top trophies that year for Rachel Brosnahan (lead actress), Alex Borstein (supporting actress) and Amy Sherman-Palladino (writing and directing). For Season 2 it lost the series prize to “Fleabag,” and then for Season 3 it was bested by “Schitt’s Creek.” The fourth season didn’t air in time to be eligible for the upcoming 2021 Emmys, so it’s sitting this year out.

Do you think “Ted Lasso” can be the next “Mrs. Maisel,” “Modern Family” or “30 Rock” by winning for its first season on the air? Here’s the list of every show that won the Best Comedy Series Emmy for Season 1:

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” in 2018

“Modern Family” in 2010 (also ’11, ’12, ’13, ’14)

“30 Rock” in 2007 (also ’08, ’09)

“Arrested Development” in 2004

“Frasier” in 1994 (also ’95, ’96, ’97, ’98)

“The Wonder Years” in 1988

“The Golden Girls” in 1986 (also ’87)

“The Cosby Show” in 1985

“Cheers” in 1983 (also ’84, ’89, ’91)

“Taxi” in 1979 (also ’80, ’81)

“All in the Family” in 1971 (also ’72, ’73, ’78)

“My World and Welcome to It” in 1970

“The Monkees” in 1967

“The Phil Silvers Show” in 1956; and

“The Red Skelton Show” in 1952.

