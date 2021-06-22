‘Ted Lasso’ Emmy submissions: 32 entries include Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple and more

“Ted Lasso” has the potential to be one of the year’s biggest successes at the Emmys. The Apple TV+ comedy series premiered last summer and made a quick impression on early awards voters. Now it has 32 chances at recognition from the television academy based on what it entered across categories on the Emmy ballots. Scroll down to see the list.

The fish-out-of-water series follows an American football coach hired by a down-on-its-luck English football team — that is to say, soccer — to turn things around. “Saturday Night Live” alum Jason Sudeikis plays the title character, and he swept the spring awards for Best Comedy Actor, prevailing at the Golden Globe, Critics Choice and SAG Awards.

The show won Best Comedy Series at Critics Choice too, and earned additional Comedy Series bids from the Golden Globe and Producers Guild Awards, not to mention a SAG bid for its ensemble cast. Elsewhere, it won two Writers Guild Awards and an ACE Eddie Award, and earned noms from the Cinema Audio Society, the Directors Guild, and Motion Picture Sound Editors.

That windfall was especially impressive since it was facing off against “Schitt’s Creek,” which had swept the 2020 Emmys in unprecedented fashion. But “Creek” is off the air and all done with its awards run, which means “Ted Lasso” could have the Emmys all to itself in a wide open year where most of last year’s comedy heavy-hitters are out of the running due to their extended hiatuses (including “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Dead to Me,” and “What We Do in the Shadows”).

This is only the second season in awards contention for Apple TV+ original programming. Last year they broke through with multiple nominations for their flagship series “The Morning Show” and a win for supporting actor Billy Crudup, but it was snubbed for Best Drama Series. Now the streamer has a chance to do even better in the comedy field. How many of the show’s 32 submissions will turn into nominations? And how many of those will turn out to be winners? Make or update your Emmy predictions here in our predictions center.

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actor

Jason Sudeikis

Best Comedy Supporting Actor

Phil Dunster

Brett Goldstein

Brendan Hunt

Toheeb Jimoh

Nick Mohammed

Jeremy Swift

Best Comedy Supporting Actress

Juno Temple

Hannah Waddingham

Best Comedy Guest Actor

Anthony Head — “For the Children”

Best Comedy Guest Actress

Andrea Anders — “Tan Lines”

Ellie Taylor — “Make Rebecca Great Again”

Best Comedy Directing

“Biscuits”

“For the Children”

“The Hope That Kills You”

“Make Rebecca Great Again”

Best Comedy Writing

“Make Rebecca Great Again”

“Pilot”

Best Casting (Comedy)

Best Cinematography (Single-Camera Series, Half-Hour)

“Make Rebecca Great Again”

Best Costumes (Contemporary)

“For the Children”

Best Hairstyling (Contemporary)

“Make Rebecca Great Again”

Best Main Title Design

Best Main Title Theme Music

Best Music Composition (Series)

“The Hope That Kills You”

Best Music Supervision

“Make Rebecca Great Again”

Best Picture Editing (Single-Camera Comedy)

“The Hope That Kills You”

“Make Rebecca Great Again”

Best Production Design (Narrative Program, Half-Hour)

“For the Children”

Best Sound Editing (Half-Hour Series/Animation)

“The Hope That Kills You”

Best Sound Mixing (Half-Hour Series/Animation)

“The Hope That Kills You”

