Good news, ‘Ted Lasso’: Emmys love first-year comedies — just ask ‘Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Modern Family,’ ’30 Rock’ …

There’s nothing Emmy voters love more than rewarding first-year comedies, and “Ted Lasso” fits that bill this year. The show streamed last fall on Apple TV Plus, which means it’s now eligible for the 2021 Emmys. If Gold Derby’s early predictions pan out and “Ted Lasso” wins, it’ll join a long line of freshman Best Comedy Series champs including “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” in 2018, “Modern Family” in 2010 and “30 Rock” in 2007 — see the complete list below.

“Ted Lasso” is coming off big victories at the recent Golden Globes and Critics Choice TV Awards. Jason Sudeikis won Best Comedy Actor at both kudos. The broadcast critics also honored “Ted Lasso” as the Best Comedy Series and scene stealer Hannah Waddingham won Best Comedy Supporting Actress. Next up is the SAG Awards, with both an ensemble cast bid and an individual nom for Sudeikis.

Showrunner Bill Lawrence developed the laffer with Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly. The character of Ted Lasso, an American football coach who travels to England to coach soccer, was adapted from a collection of commercials Sudeikis did for NBC Sports in 2013.

The 10-episode first season of “Ted Lasso” was such a success that Apple quickly picked it up for a 12-episode second season. A third season has also since been ordered. Do you think “Ted Lasso” can be the next “Mrs. Maisel,” “Modern Family” or “30 Rock” by winning for its first season on the air?

SEE Make your 1st Emmy predictions now for the 2021 Best Comedy Series and acting categories

Here’s the complete list of every show that won the Best Comedy Series Emmy for Season 1:

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” in 2018

“Modern Family” in 2010 (also ’11, ’12, ’13, ’14)

“30 Rock” in 2007 (also ’08, ’09)

“Arrested Development” in 2004

“Frasier” in 1994 (also ’95, ’96, ’97, ’98)

“The Wonder Years” in 1988

“The Golden Girls” in 1986 (also ’87)

“The Cosby Show” in 1985

“Cheers” in 1983 (also ’84, ’89, ’91)

“Taxi” in 1979 (also ’80, ’81)

“All in the Family” in 1971 (also ’72, ’73, ’78)

“My World and Welcome to It” in 1970

“The Monkees” in 1967

“The Phil Silvers Show” in 1956; and

“The Red Skelton Show” in 1952.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?