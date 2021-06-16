Hannah Waddingham (‘Ted Lasso’): Is Rebecca really naughty or nice? [WATCH]

According to Gold Derby’s latest odds, Hannah Waddingham has a strong lead to win the Emmy race for Best Comedy Supporting Actress. The reason: Her role, Rebecca, is deliciously snarky and devious as she plots revenge against her former spouse. initially, she hires misfit Ted Lasso to coach the AFC Richmond soccer team because she assumes the goofy American football coach will ruin the one thing her ex-husband loved the most: the British “football” team she inherited in their divorce. Watch her chat with Nick Ruhrkraut.