‘Ted Lasso’ costars Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham poised to make SAG Awards history

“Ted Lasso” is on the verge of making history at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Hannah Waddingham, who won the Emmy for Best Comedy Supporting Actress in September, is widely predicted to earn a nomination at the upcoming SAG Awards in the catch-all Comedy Actress category, and one of her costars might join her. Juno Temple could also be individually nominated by SAG. That double play would make “Ted Lasso” the first show to have true multiple supporting actresses contending in this category.

The closest previous example of comedy “supporting” actresses earning nominations together at SAG is in 2012, when Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara earned individual bids for “Modern Family.” However, both were more or less leads of their show, they just chose to submit in supporting with the rest of their cast at the Emmys. Meanwhile, “Ted Lasso” has a clear lead in Jason Sudeikis, who has far more screen time than either Temple or Waddingham.

Waddingham, who plays Rebecca on the Apple TV+ series, sits comfortably in second place in our latest Comedy Actress odds. Temple, who plays Keeley, is in eighth place, though her odds are currently rising. If recent SAG trends are to be believed, when voters fall for a show, they tend to shower it with nominations as “Schitt’s Creek,” “Dead to Me,” “The Crown” and “Ozark” did last year.

It would be fitting if Temple does indeed earn a nomination alongside Waddingham, considering the crackling chemistry they share on the series. Both on and offscreen, they are each other’s biggest cheerleaders, with Waddingham even shouting out Temple in her Emmy speech, saying “There’s no Rebecca without Keeley.” SAG voters might just feel the same way.

PREDICT the 2022 SAG Awards nominees until Jan. 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?