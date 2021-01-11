Watch hilarious Q&A with Jason Sudeikis and ‘Ted Lasso’ costars hanging out with our Gold Derby gang

Join the fun as Jason Sudeikis and his “Ted Lasso” costars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt and Brett Goldstein hold a watch party of episode 7 (“Make Rebecca Great Again”) while hanging out with lots of our Gold Derby gang. Included are editor Tom O’Neil and several Derbyites who have established themselves as key influencers at the site by originally becoming notable voices in our forums: Rob Licuria, Matt Noble and Nick Ruhrkraut. The episode starts at 5 pm PT/ 8 pm ET, followed immediately by a Q&A in which much merriment and mischief ensue. But there’s also much serious discussion, too, considering “Ted Lasso” is a standout rival among new shows competing at the Golden Globes and guild awards.