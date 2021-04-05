Will ‘Ted Lasso’ pull a ‘Modern Family’ and score 4 supporting actor Emmy noms?

At the height of “Modern Family’s” domination of the Emmy Awards, the ABC series earned no less than four separate nominations for Best Comedy Supporting Actor. In both 2011 and 2012, Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ed O’Neill all shared in the love — and that was when there were only six total nominees, as opposed to likely eight this year. If any show can match the success of “Modern Family” in this specific Emmy category, it’s “Ted Lasso,” which currently takes up four of Gold Derby’s Top 12 supporting actor slots.

Apple TV Plus’ comedy series is in the conversation for Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift and Nick Mohammed. The other potential nominees for Best Comedy Supporting Actor are Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”), Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”), Michiel Huisman (‘The Flight Attendant”), Alex Newell (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”), Ray Romano (“Made for Love”), Ncuti Gatwa (“Sex Education”), T.R. Knight (“The Flight Attendant”) and Laurence Fishburne (“Black-ish”).

Both times “Modern Family” had four men contend in the category, one of them prevailed (Burrell in 2011, Stonestreet in 2012), plus the show claimed the Best Comedy Series trophy. That’s good news indeed for “Ted Lasso,” which is currently the Emmy front-runner after winning Critics Choice Awards last month for comedy series, actor Jason Sudeikis and supporting actress Hannah Waddingham.

Goldstein plays Roy Kent, an AFC Richmond player who’s not as young as he used to be. Hunt takes on the role of Coach Beard, Ted’s second in command and a fellow American. Swift portrays Leslie Higgins, the quirky assistant to team owner Rebecca Welton (Waddington). And Mohammed is Nathan Shelley, a knowledgeable but socially awkward team aid. Which supporting actor do you think has the best shot at claiming Emmy gold?

Showrunner Bill Lawrence developed “Ted Lasso” with Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly. The central character of an American football coach who travels to England to coach soccer was adapted from a collection of commercials Sudeikis did for NBC Sports in 2013.

