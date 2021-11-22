‘Ted Lasso’ SAG Awards showdown looms: Jason Sudeikis vs. Brett Goldstein vs. Nick Mohammed

At the SAG Awards, when they like a show, they really like a show. Just look at last year’s nominees for Best Drama Actress who all appeared on either “The Crown” and “Ozark.” “Ted Lasso” looks to do the same this year with Best Comedy Actor expected is to include leading man Jason Sudeikis, supporting standout Brett Goldstein, and possibly scene stealer Nick Mohammed.

Sudeikis is in first place according to the latest Gold Derby odds, and he has a strong chance of pulling off back-to-back wins for playing the title character. Goldstein, who plays the grumpy but lovable Roy Kent, is in fourth place, having won the Emmy for Best Comedy Supporting Actor in December. Mohammed is down in 10th place, but his villainous arc as Nate in Season 2 may make him a bigger contender than some are expecting.

As the star of the show, Sudeikis is likely the frontrunner to win, though both Goldstein and Mohammed are coming off standout seasons for their characters. Roy starts the season retired from football and looking for a new outlet for his energy, eventually coming back to coach the team alongside Ted. Meanwhile, Nate gets a taste of viral fame after coaching the team to a win, inflating his ego and making him lash out at those around him. He eventually grows frustrated with Ted and joins up with the team’s rival at the end of the season. While Sudeikis shined throughout the season, especially in exploring Ted’s growth in therapy, it’s hard not to be drawn to Goldstein and Mohammed, who play their characters with equal parts humor and pathos.

If all three are nominated and split the “Ted Lasso” vote, it may open up a window for the other expected contenders, Steve Martin and Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”) and Nicholas Holt (“The Great”). But the passion for “Ted Lasso” is so strong enough among actors, as demonstrated by the three Emmy wins for acting, that it should be able to overcome any potential vote splitting and secure a SAG win.

