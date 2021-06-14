‘The Alienist: Angel of Darkness’ seeks out more Emmys for TNT after winning in 2018

Three years ago, TNT’s popular program “The Alienist,” based on Caleb Carr‘s novel, was nominated for six Emmys and won the trophy for its supporting visual effects. While it lost the Best Limited Series race to “The Assassination of Gianni Versace,” it now has a chance to seek out even more Emmys with it second season, “The Alienist: Angel of Darkness.” Of note, since the new episodes follow the same characters as before, the show is shifting from the limited categories to the drama races.

The Television Academy loves these kinds of lavish productions with A-list actors and film-quality crafts, so don’t count out “The Alienist” just yet, even though it faces stiff competition in Best Drama Series from “The Crown,” “The Mandalorian,” “Bridgerton,” “Lovecraft Country,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Pose,” “This Is Us,” “The Boys” and more.

Set in 1890s New York, Daniel Bruhl returns in Season 2 as Laszlo Kreizler, a psychiatrist who finds himself solving grisly crimes with reporter John Schuyler Moore (Luke Evans) and detective Sara Howard (Dakota Fanning). These eight episodes focus on the investigation of several babies who have gone missing, which eventually leads our protagonists to a mysterious young nurse named Libby Hatch (Rosy McEwen).

“The Alienist: Angel of Darkness” aired in July-August 2020, more than two years after the first season wrapped up its successful run. Behind the scenes, Emmy nominee Rudy Mance returned as the show’s costume designer who had the monumental task of creating hundreds of period costumes. “To get the chance to come back two years later and sort of have the foundation laid out for each of these characters and see and know where they came from, and then to put my own spin on it and push it forward two years, it was sort of a perfect storm,” Mance told me in our video interview.

In 2018, the first season of “The Alienist” was nominated at the Emmys for series, cinematography, costumes, production design, main title design and supporting visual effects (which it won). How many total bids will it reap this year?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?