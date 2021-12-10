‘The Amazing Race 33’ cast: Here are the 11 brand new teams

A “Love Island” couple, flight attendants and singing police officers are among the 11 new teams on “The Amazing Race 33,” which returns Jan. 5 after the longest real-life pit stop ever.

The new cast, announced Friday, includes “Love Island” Season 1 alums Caro Viehweg and Ray Gantt, who broke up before Season 33 was even finished filming after it was stalled by the pandemic. Other teams include internet personalities Kim and Penn Holderness of the Holderness Family, and Taylor and Isaiah Green-Jones of that viral wedding flash mob two years ago. Meet the cast in the gallery above or click here.

Season 33 was “The Amazing Race’s” longest (in terms of time) and most complicated one yet. After starting production in February 2020, the show got three legs in the can before production was halted due to COVID-19. Production resumed a year and a half later in September 2021 with the fourth leg in Switzerland, followed by stops in France, Greece and Portugal before finishing up in Los Angeles. The cast and crew traveled by private charter plane during the resumption.

SEE Everything to know about ‘The Amazing Race 33’

In June, Phil Keoghan told Gold Derby that producers had come up with a plan to safely film the globe-trotting series. “CBS wants us back on the schedule. They want us to come up with a plan,” he said. “I think we have a plan that will work in this world that we live in. But the expectation from the network is that we get Season 33 finished and then we roll into more seasons again.”

“The world is our soundstage on ‘The Amazing Race,’ and the safety of our cast and crew when traveling is always our #1 priority,” Bertram van Munster, co-creator and executive producer, said in a statement. “We made the tough decision to stop production in February 2020 and are excited that, despite the challenges of filming and traveling internationally in a pandemic, we were able to welcome this amazing cast back to finish what they started and complete their journeys of a lifetime safely this fall.”

Season 33 premieres with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 8/7c on CBS. It will move to its regular timeslot the following week on Jan. 12 at 9/8c.

