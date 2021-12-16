‘The Amazing Race’ bosses on future seasons in the COVID era: ‘It’s a waiting game right now’

“The Amazing Race” was able to finish production on its upcoming 33rd season with a COVID-safe plan after production was halted last year, but it’s too soon to say what any future seasons will look like or when they’ll happen.

“It’s a waiting game right now,” co-creator and executive producer Bertram van Munster said last week during a virtual panel for the show at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. “We’re being very, very careful.”

Season 33 got three episodes in the can in February 2020 when production was suspended. Producers spent nine months drafting a plan for the production restart, which included axing public transportation completely — cast and crew traveled by a chartered jet — and staying in Europe for the remaining legs. Nine of the 11 teams were left at the time of the production suspension, but only seven were able to return. Production resumed in September, more than 18 months after it stopped, and wrapped in October.

“The good thing is that we were able to finish up the season that we had started pre-pandemic, and we just filmed September-October. And it is possible,” co-creator and executive producer Elise Doganieri said. “We just had to make some adjustments. I actually think some of those adjustments were things that we could implement for the future.”

While Doganieri did not specify what those changes were, she did share that they did not add more non-elimination legs to accommodate for the two departed teams and had “adjusted the format just slightly.” “You’ll still have the same ‘Amazing Race,’ Detours and Roadblocks, Pit Stops, check-ins, eliminations, and an amazing cast. But maybe it’s improved in some ways, and we can’t wait for everyone to see that,” she continued. “It was challenging, for sure. But with the protocols and the things that were implemented, we started planning six, almost nine months previous to leaving. … I know everyone came home safe. And we can’t wait to do it again.”

CBS has not officially ordered a 34th season of the Emmy-winning series yet, but in June, host Phil Keoghan told Gold Derby that “the expectation from the network is that we get Season 33 finished and then we roll into more seasons again.”

Season 33 premieres with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 8/7c on CBS. It will move to its regular timeslot the following week on Jan. 12 at 9/8c.

