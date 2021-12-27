‘The Chair’ reveals 12 cast members eligible for SAG Award ensemble prize: Sandra Oh, Jay Duplass…

Netflix’s “The Chair” has revealed to Gold Derby that 12 cast members will be eligible for the ensemble prize at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The series, which debuted in August 2021, was created by actress and writer Amanda Peet and stars four-time SAG Award winner Sandra Oh. “The Chair” follows an eccentric group of English professors as they navigate personal turmoil, office politics and the unique political and social challenges of academia in the 21st century. See the complete list of eligible cast members below.

In “The Chair,” Oh stars as Professor Ji-Yoon Kim, a university English professor who is named the first female chair of her department. Unfortunately for Ji-Yoon, she is placed in a difficult position by her dean (David Morse) when he asks her to push some of the more elderly members of her into retirement due to declining enrollment. Further complicating matters is the unpredictable behavior of Ji-Yoon’s colleague and potential love interest Bill Dobson (Jay Duplass), whose classroom antics jeopardize his career. Ji-Yoon must also come home to chaos in the form of her headstrong, adopted daughter Ju-Ju (Everly Carganilla).

SAG Award winner Bob Balaban (“Gosford Park”) plays the uptight and recalcitrant Professor Elliot Rentz, who is thrown together with a young professor (Nana Mensah) whose more progressive teaching style Rentz finds distasteful. Emmy champ Holland Taylor (“The Practice”) plays Professor Joan Hambling, a Chaucer expert whose loyalties to Ji-Yoon are tested when she grows tired of being shoved off to the side.

Oh’s performance has already earned her a nomination for Best Comedy Actress at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards. A fifth SAG Award win would put her in the company of such actresses as Maggie Smith, Helen Mirren, Edie Falco and Tina Fey. Oh previously prevailed as part of the ensembles of “Sideways” and Grey’s Anatomy,” and won individual acting awards for “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Killing Eve.”

Below is the complete list of all 12 “The Chair” cast members eligible for the 2022 SAG Comedy Ensemble prize:

Sandra Oh as Professor Ji-Yoon Kim

Jay Duplass as Professor Bill Dobson

Bob Balaban as Professor Elliot Rentz

Nana Mensah as Professor Yaz McKay

Everly Carganilla as Ju-Hee “Ju-Ju” Kim

David Morse as Dean Larson

Holland Taylor as Professor Joan Hambling

Ji-yong Lee as Habi

Ron Crawford as Professor McHale

Ella Rubin as Dafna

Mallory Low as Lila

Jordan Tyson as Capri

