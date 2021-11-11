‘The Challenge: All Stars’ season 2 episode 1 recap: Who showed up to compete ‘One More Time’

Season 2 of “The Challenge: All Stars” premiered on Paramount+ on November 11 with 24 of your all-time favorite competitors reuniting to battle it out for a $500,000 grand prize in Cancun. Host T.J. Lavin oversaw the contest as old rivalries flared up between previous power players. Who showed up to compete in “One More Time”?

Here is a list of “The Challenge: All Stars” season 2 cast: Ayanna Mackins, Brad Fiorenza, Casey Cooper, Cohutta Grindstaff, Darrell Taylor, Derek Chavez, Derrick Kosinski, Janelle Casanave, Jasmin Reynaud, Jodi Weatherton, Jonna Mannion, Katie Doyle, Kendal Darnell, Laterrian Wallace, Leah Gillingwater, Melinda Collins, MJ Garrett, Nehemiah Clark, Ryan Kehoe, Sophia Paquis, Steve Meinke, Teck Holmes, Tina Barta and Tyler Duckworth.

In season 1, Yes Duffy, who first appeared on MTV’s “Road Rules: Semester at Sea” in 1999, took home the cash when he defeated nine competitors in the final challenge. Darrell Taylor (“Road Rules: Campus Crawl”), Jonna Mannion (“The Real World: Cancun”), KellyAnne Judd (“The Real World: Sydney”) and Mark Long (“Road Rules: USA – The First Adventure”) finished among the Top 5.

Below, check out our minute-by-minute recap of “The Challenge: All Stars” season 2 episode 1 to find out which competitors returned and who took control of the game in “One More Time.” All Stars 2 is airing this fall on Paramount+ with new episodes added to the streaming service every Thursday at 3 am ET.

02 min – The challengers arrive in dramatic fashion via speedboat and yacht as we catch up with some of the returning players. Tina is known in “The Challenge” world for getting angry, being mean and her one-liners. She says she’s been living the good life since “retiring” from reality TV. She has a husband, no kids, she doesn’t work and has a pool in her backyard. Life is good! She just wants to see if she’s still got it. Next we see Brad, who is considered in the top tier of competitors in this game. He has an internal switch to go into savage mode. Brad lost his job at the beginning of COVID, but he still has plenty of blessings to count at home including two incredible sons. Also, Brad is KILLING IT with this beard.

03 min – Then there’s Jasmine, who had a reputation for being wild and crazy, punching mirrors and dancing on stripper poles. Now Jasmine is a mother and wife determined to prove she can do anything. Of course Darrell has returned and I think we can all agree we love Darrell. Remember that one season Brad was trash talking him until finally Darrell clocked him in the face and left a lump on Brad’s eye the size of Jasmine? Oh, good times. Darrell is the only challenger who has ever won four titles in a row and last season was the first time he ever lost a final. He is back for redemption.

09 min – The players have now reunited on the beach and immediately start popping drinks. This is all happening while “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” plays in the background, which is a sign from the universe I’m in the right place right now. Players continue to remind viewers at home who they are via the diary room (as if we could ever forget). Tyler won two out of the four challenges he competed in. Jodi won the first female, solo challenge ever. Leah is in her first challenge since “The Inferno” in 2004. Steve is a professional hand model for Modelo beer. Teck was eliminated in All Stars 1 in the third challenge. Ayanna last competed in “Battle of the Sexes” in 2004 and she’s ready for her do-over. Sophia competed that same season and is ready to start the second half of her life. Jonna is trying to make as many friends as possible so she’s showering her competitors with compliments to get on their good side.

15 min – T.J. arrives to welcome the competitors. Each and every one of them has a serious past on “The Challenge.” You can never outrun your past! It’s time for everyone to move into their new digs and settle in. Casey is reminded that she’s been called “one of the worst challengers ever.” She’s dying for redemption. This season Katie is ready to compete and she’s been working out since “All Stars 1.” MJ is returning for the first time since “The Duel II” in 2009 and plans to use his size and athletic ability to succeed. Cohutta is returning from ranch life in Montana and Kendal wants redemption after her unsuccessful run in “All Stars 1.” Nehemiah says last season continues to haunt him after heading home right before the final challenge and he plans to reign supreme this time. Teck gets the party started by diving into the pool naked. Melinda says she is back to prove to the world she can win one of these things.

21 min – Derrick is sizing up the competition and wants to form alliances with the strongest girls. He has his eye on Jodi and hopes they can run the game together. Jonna and Jasmine were former “Real World” castmates who became rivals and are now friends again. Will they make a successful run together? Laterrian is still super intense and he wants to capitalize on his “All Stars 1” return last season. Prior to that it had been 18 years since he did a challenge. Meanwhile, Janelle and Darrell are keeping their friendship under wraps and plan to secretly work together this season. Derek C. is still playful and is excited his former castmates Jonna and Jasmine are in the house with him. This trio is certain they can run the game.

26 min – After a night of partying, the challengers wake up ready to get this competition started. They suit up in their uniforms and meet T.J. out at the pier. He announces this season is worth $500,000 and each challenge day there will be one male and one female winner. Sometimes they will compete as teams, duos or individuals. Today’s challenge will be pairs so everyone picks their teammate and gets ready for “Boarding Party.” Partners will jump onto a boat off of a zodiac (basically a life boat), grab a skull, walk a balance beam to another boat and then slam their skull into a basket. The team with the fastest time will be the winners.

43 min – Each team participates in the challenge and some pairs look better than others. T.J. says the teams looked pathetic and old, so from here on out, every elimination is a double elimination. The losing team for this challenge is Nehemiah & Ayanna. They will be sent directly into the elimination. The winners for the first challenge are Derrick & Jodi. They will deliberate and nominate four players for possible selection to go into elimination. Out of those four players, everyone must vote for one man and one woman to go against Nehemiah & Ayanna in the arena. Who will those players be? We have to wait until next week to find out!