‘The Challenge: All Stars’ season 2 episode 2 recap: Who was eliminated in ‘It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye’?

Season 2 of “The Challenge: All Stars” continued on Paramount+ on November 18 with 24 of your all-time favorite competitors reuniting to battle it out for a $500,000 grand prize in Cancun. Host T.J. Lavin oversaw the contest as old rivalries flared up between previous power players. Who was eliminated first in “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye”?

Here is a list of “The Challenge: All Stars” season 2 cast: Ayanna Mackins, Brad Fiorenza, Casey Cooper, Cohutta Grindstaff, Darrell Taylor, Derek Chavez, Derrick Kosinski, Janelle Casanave, Jasmin Reynaud, Jodi Weatherton, Jonna Mannion, Katie Doyle, Kendal Darnell, Laterrian Wallace, Leah Gillingwater, Melinda Collins, MJ Garrett, Nehemiah Clark, Ryan Kehoe, Sophia Paquis, Steve Meinke, Teck Holmes, Tina Barta and Tyler Duckworth.

Below, check out our minute-by-minute recap of “The Challenge: All Stars” season 2 episode 2 to find out which competitors were sent home and who reigned supreme. All Stars 2 is airing this fall on Paramount+ with new episodes added to the streaming service every Thursday at 3 am ET.

Previously on “The Challenge”- 24 unforgettable all stars returned to compete for a $500,000 cash prize. It has been well over a decade since some of them competed. Old rivalries were reignited in the “Boarding Party” challenge when Derrick & Jodi were declared the winners. Nehemiah & Ayanna finished in last place and were left waiting to find out who they will have to face off against in the elimination arena. Who will they compete against and who will be the first all stars eliminated? Let’s find out!

05 min – As the winners of the last challenge, Derrick & Jodi must nominate four players to compete in the elimination arena. Of their four nominees, the rest of the players will vote to decide which two will face off against Nehemiah & Ayanna. Concerned about pissing off their fiercest competitors, Derrick & Jodi decide to first sit down with Nehemiah & Ayanna and ask them who they would like to compete against. Ayanna is determined to go hard no matter who she competes against and offers them no help in deciding. She wants all the blood to be on Derrick & Jodi’s hands. Nehemiah is much more strategic and asks to compete against a player he has already beaten before — Ryan. Nehemiah eliminated Ryan in “The Gauntlet 3” in 2008. Derrick & Jodi are both close with Ryan and ask Nehemiah for another name and he offers them Derek C. If Nehemiah gets who he wants and comes back into the game, he won’t forget the favor Derrick & Jodi have done for him.

08 min – Derrick & Jodi meet privately to discuss potential nominees. Derrick is already annoyed that Steve made fun of his ridiculous outfit and that may be all it takes to get him thrown into the elimination arena. The power duo also thinks Leah is a weak competitor who won’t be a threat to them even if she manages to return to the game. Ultimately, Derrick & Jodi decide to give Nehemiah only part of what he asks for. They nominate Derek C. and Steve for the guys and Leah and Casey for the girls.

12 min – After getting a look at who is on the nomination board, Jonna and Jasmine are upset to see their “Real World: Cancun” castmate Derek up for possible elimination. Meanwhile, Nehemiah is furious with Derrick for not nominating Ryan. He pledges to return to the game and go after Derrick, and only Derrick. Inside the house, Derrick & Jodi are trying to control the damage they’ve just caused by talking with Derek C. and blaming his nomination on Nehemiah. They say they hope the house will vote in Steve instead.

18 min – Time has not cooled Nehemiah off and the cameras cut to him saying about Derrick, “I hate that motherf***er.” Nehemiah refuses to let Derrick get off easy and begins to campaign to the house to vote in Derek C. instead of Steve (who Derrick wants eliminated). Meanwhile, Ayanna doesn’t seem even slightly concerned whether she goes up against Leah or Casey. Finally, it’s time for the selection meeting. Jonna expresses her frustration towards Nehemiah and asks whey he wanted to go in against Derek C. Nehemiah argues back, stating his number one choice was Ryan. Nehemiah is in this game to win it and he’s not here to play stupid. The vote takes place and the house votes in Derek C. and Leah. That doesn’t stop Ryan from picking a fight with Nehemiah and they basically decide they aren’t friends.

25 min – Drinks start flowing and the all stars decide to have a little fun and throw a prom. There’s champagne, drag queens and dancing. The tension has been lifted! As the night continues, Jonna notices Derek C. is not in a good headspace. When she pushes for details, Derek C. states that the day before he left for the challenge he received a phone call that his little sister took her own life. He chose to come anyways because his little sister was his biggest fan. It’s a somber ending to the night.

28 min – It’s a new day and the challengers get their first look at the elimination arena. TJ introduces Nehemiah, Ayanna, Derek C. and Leah before explaining that they won’t play as teams. Tonight will be Nehemiah vs. Derek and Leah vs. Ayanna. They will be playing “Dead Weight,” a contest in which players must drag three heavy coffins across the arena and secure their chains on a post on the opposite side. Whoever completes this first will remain in the game. The loser will be eliminated.

35 min – The men are up first. They race to their coffins and must solve a puzzle to get access to their chains. Nehemiah is the first to retrieve one of his chains and begins pulling one of his 300-pound coffins through the sand. He laps Derek again and has secured two chains before Derek secures his first. On the third coffin, Nehemiah struggles with the puzzle and Derek C. catches up. It’s 2-2! It will all come down to the last coffin. Nehemiah finally solves his last puzzle, but Derek is right on his tail. They are now both pulling their final coffins through the sand. Nehemiah ends up winning and Jonna and Jasmine are heartbroken for Derek. Derek says his sister would be proud that he didn’t give up and he knows she’s looking down on him.

42 min – It’s the women’s turn. Ayanna and Leah race to their coffins and Leah realizes the first coffin she opens has no puzzle. Unfortunately, she can’t figure out how to connect her chain to the coffin so she’s not moving at all. Meanwhile, Ayanna solves her puzzle, connects the chain and drags her coffin across the sand like it’s a bag of cotton balls. The women watching are getting their first look at Ayanna in an elimination round and it’s intimidating! Darrell comments that Ayanna would have smoked every guy in the house. Leah finally gets her chain connected to her first coffin, but it’s too late. Ayanna absolutely dominates this challenge and wins 3-0. In solidarity with Leah, Ayanna joins her competitor and helps her finish the challenge. The entire cast is in tears as they watch this incredible act of sportsmanship from Ayanna. Sadly, it’s now time for Derek C. and Leah to go home.

44 min – TJ has a surprise for Nehemiah and Ayanna. As the winners of this elimination, they have just earned a life shield. They can use it to save themselves if they lose the next challenge or they can use it on one of the nominees. But, if they use the life shield they will no longer have a vote in the selection. That’s a wrap for episode 2!