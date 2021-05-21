‘The Conners’ cast on playing this ‘human comedy’ against backdrop of COVID-19

ABC’s “The Conners” isn’t really a sitcom. It’s more a “human comedy.” Just as “Roseanne” (1988-1997, 2018), created by star Roseanne Barr and Matt Williams, was praised for offering a realistic look at middle-class life while delivering the laughs, so too has the spinoff which is set to return to for its fourth season this fall.

This year, the sprawling Conner family living in the fictional Lanford, Illinois was hit hard by COVID-19. There was unemployment. Dan (John Goodman) nearly lost the family home. His girlfriend Louise (Katey Sagal) got the virus. Becky (Lecy Goranson) went off the wagon and into rehab where she had an emotional confrontation with her father Dan. Darlene (executive producer Sara Gilbert) and her boyfriend Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) went through some rough patches. Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) struggled to keep the restaurant Lunch Box afloat but found love with Louise’s brother Neville (Nat Faxon), the town’s vet.

“I feel like we were trying to balance two things when we came in this season,” noted Gilbert during a recent Variety Zoom conversation with Metcalf, Goranson-and her scene-stealing cat-and executive producers Bruce Helford, Bruce Rasmussen and Dave Caplan. “One is that we have an agreement with our audience to try to somewhat portray real life for a middle-class family. So, I think we felt collectively that it would be a betrayal not to represent it in some way and not just be going out at dinner, having drinks with friends.”

But they also wanted to balance it with the “pretty severe” COVID fatigue people had when the third season began. “And then we wanted to show masks and people wearing them. Playing a 22-minute show where everyone’s wearing masks the whole time obviously isn’t great television. So that was a balance as well.”

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

Gilbert credits the writers for navigating the pandemic minefield while taking on the issues surrounding it as when Darlene transferred some of her pandemic anxiety unto her gay son Mark. “And Darlene thinking she spread COVID, which is another thing that I think many of us worried about. And then Katey Sagal’s character actually getting COVID. So, we didn’t run away from it. “

Caplan acknowledged it would have been easier just to avoid the pandemic all together. But “we always feel like part of the Conners’ journey is also the journey of trying to keep their heads above water economically. The pandemic hit families, especially families that didn’t have much of a safety net. We felt we had to portray it, even though it would have been easier certainly to pretend that we were a show that took place in a future or the past. “

Perhaps the strongest episodes of this season occurred when Becky began drinking again only to be found by the family asleep while taking care of her baby Beverly Rose. Sent back to rehab, she ultimately confesses to Dan the impact her husband Mark’s (the late Glenn Quinn) death had on her while Dan lets loose pent-up feelings he had toward Mark. “Everyone has been kind of on the breaking point,” said Goranson. “So, it wasn’t a surprise that Becky would kind of crack this season. I know we all felt it was a little unrealistic that she would just go cold turkey sober when she got pregnant. I think that in the scene with Becky and Jackie-that’s kind of when she hit rock bottom when Jackie says that the baby had fallen into the crack between the bed and the wall. It’s a joke but I think that Becky can’t contest that as a possibility. I think what was so beautiful and powerful about that scene [in rehab with her father] is that you felt Dan also had kept a lot of this inside, all his real feelings about Mark.”

PREDICT the 2021 Emmy nominations through July 13

Caplan just happens to be a media psychologist. “So, when we came to that particular scene, Dave kind of guided us through what was real and what wasn’t,” said Helford. “You’ve seen a lot of therapy scenes on TV, and they usually go ‘Oh God, that’s it. Everything’s fine now.’ And it’s not that way, obviously, most times. So, Dave kind of guided us through what would have happened there. “

Metcalf described the writing on the series as being “supremely relevant all the time. Our audiences will go with us when we go a little dark sometimes. I don’t even want to call it dark. Maybe just like ‘supremely realistic’ at times.’ ’m always amazed at the storylines you guys come up with.” The actress noted that she doesn’t know what is in store for Jackie since she’s found love with Neville. “Oddly, I think Jackie’s not really obsessing on it right now, which is kind of surprising,” said Metcalf. “He’s into older women. We know that. And he’s Lanford’s finest veterinarian. We love working together. I have no idea what’s in store for them.”

“Laurie is so fantastic at portraying the neuroses of Jackie and bringing them out of her head and into the world,” said Caplan. “We thought it if we gave her a good guy and watch her sabotage it because of past damage that it would be as much fun as giving her a bad guy. And it turned out that way.”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?