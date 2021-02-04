‘The Crown’ and ‘Schitt’s Creek’ dominate 2021 SAG nominations, as everyone knew they would

The Screen Actors Guild announced the nominees for their 27th annual awards on Thursday, February 4. Unlike at this year’s Golden Globes, TV competitors were granted the same two-month eligibility extension as films by SAG. Leading the pack with five bids each are Netflix’s “The Crown” and Pop’s “Schitt’s Creek,” just as Gold Derby predicted. The ceremony will air April 4 on TBS and TNT.

“The Crown” continued its awards hot streak after earning six Golden Globe nominations on February 3. The drama series, now in its fourth season, is in contention for the ensemble award for a fourth time; it won last year with this cast. Josh O’Connor and three of his female castmates (Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin) are all up for individual acting prizes. Two other actors from previous iterations of the cast have already brought home SAG Awards: Claire Foy (2017 and 2018) and John Lithgow (2017).

“Schitt’s Creek” also performed well with Globe voters this year, garnering five bids. The comedy series, which ended last April after six seasons, is now heavily favored to sweep both awards ceremonies, just as it did the 2020 Emmys. In addition to its cast being up for the top SAG honor, all four principle actors (Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy and Catherine O’Hara) have been individually recognized. Unlike the Emmys, the SAG Awards don’t distinguish between lead and supporting performances so the two men and two women are pitted against each other. O’Hara and the ensemble were nominated last year as well.

The Netflix drama “Ozark” is in second place with four mentions, including one for its cast. Jason Bateman will compete for Best Actor, while Julia Garner and Laura Linney will face off against the three ladies from “The Crown” and each other in the Best Actress category.

Comedy series “Dead to Me,” also from Netflix, racked up three nominations for its cast and the performances of Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini.

And coming in with two bids apiece are these eight shows: “Better Call Saul,” “Bridgerton,” “The Flight Attendant,” “The Great,” “Lovecraft Country,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Ted Lasso” and “The Undoing.”

