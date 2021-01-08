‘The Crown’ could be the first show since ‘The Sopranos’ to pull off this historic triple play at the SAG Awards

If you’re a TV actor, breaking through at the Screen Actors Guild Awards is especially difficult. That’s because the guild combines lead and supporting actors in their categories, so everyone in your genre competes for just five slots. That makes it even more impressive when one show manages to get multiple nominations in a category anyway. “The Crown” could be one of those shows this year. It could even get three female drama actors into the race, a feat that hasn’t been accomplished in that category since “The Sopranos” in 2000.

That year, which was at the very start of the “Sopranos” phenomenon, the guild nominated Edie Falco, Lorraine Bracco and Nancy Marchand against Gillian Anderson (“The X-Files”) and Annie Potts (“Any Day Now”). Though they ran the risk of splitting votes, Falco won that prize, and would end up winning twice more for the show (2003, 2008).

“The Crown” is no stranger to the category either. Claire Foy won it in 2017 and 2018 for playing Queen Elizabeth II. Then when the cast turned over to advance the story into its next era it received two nominations in 2020 for Olivia Colman as Elizabeth and Helena Bonham Carter as her sister, Princess Margaret. Vote-splitting might have been a problem for them, though: they lost to Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”), who isn’t eligible to repeat since her series didn’t air any new episodes this year.

Colman and Bonham Carter are both eligible to return to the race since “The Crown” premiered its new season on November 15. And they could be joined by new cast members this season: the aforementioned Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana. All four of those actresses are among the top six likeliest to receive noms, according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users.

Three of them are among our top five predicted nominees as of this writing: Colman (ranked second with 39/10 odds), Anderson (third with 9/2 odds) and Corrin (fifth with 9/1 odds). The other two likely nominees are from another Netflix drama, “Ozark”: Laura Linney (front-runner with 7/2 odds) and Julia Garner (fourth with 11/2 odds).

We’ve also seen a few triple nominations in other genres at the SAG Awards. “Everybody Loves Raymond” received three noms for comedy actors in 2004: Ray Romano, Peter Boyle and Brad Garrett, who all lost to Tony Shalhoub for “Monk.” “Temple Grandin” picked up three movie/limited series actress nominations in 2011: Claire Danes, Catherine O’Hara and Julia Ormond, with Danes winning. “Big Little Lies” got three in that same category in 2018: Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, with Kidman winning.

Most impressively, “Angels in America” did it twice in 2004. It earned nominations for three actors (Al Pacino, Justin Kirk and Jeffrey Wright) and three actresses (Meryl Streep, Emma Thompson and Mary-Louise Parker). It won both categories, for Pacino and Streep, respectively. So of all the times when three actors from a program have been nominated, one of them prevailed in all but one case (“Raymond”). So it turns out three is a lucky number at these kudos.

