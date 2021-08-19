‘The Crown’ could produce age-defying drama lead Emmy wins for Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor

Youth is wasted on the young, but the Emmys might not be. “The Crown” duo Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor are predicted to take home Best Drama Actress and Best Drama Actor Emmys, respectively, and if that happens, they’ll be one of the youngest pair of drama lead acting winners of all time.

Corrin is 25 and O’Connor is 31, making them practically zygotes compared to the ages of a majority of the acting winners. The good news for Corrin is that there has been a youth movement as of late in drama actress. Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) became the category’s youngest winner in 2019 at 26, dethroning Lindsay Wagner, who was 28 when she won for “The Bionic Woman” in 1977. Comer’s reign was short-lived as Zendaya, then 24, prevailed last year for “Euphoria.” Corrin, obviously, wouldn’t beat Zendaya’s record, but she’d be the category’s second youngest champ and just the fifth in her 20s; the other is her “Crown” co-star Gillian Anderson, who was 29 when she nabbed the award for “The X-Files” in 1997.

Believe it or not, the youngest drama actor winner was younger than 24. That honor belongs to “The Waltons” star Richard Thomas, who was just 21 — weeks from turning 22 — at the time of his victory in 1973. Bill Cosby is the next youngest, having three-peated for “I Spy” from 1966-68 when he was 28, 29 and 30. O’Connor would slot right in there, ahead of then-32-year-old Bruce Willis, who won in 1987 for “Moonlighting,” and would be the youngest winner since Willis. Most drama actor champs are in their 40s and 50s, and any in their 30s are usually late 30s, like James Gandolfini, who was 38 when first won for “The Sopranos” and “24” star Kiefer Sutherland, who was 39. The only thirtysomething winner of the 2010s was then-35-year-old Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”) in 2016.

Even though Corrin and O’Connor are on the young side, they would not produce the youngest average age between the lead acting champs — theirs is 28. Once again, Thomas is involved: His “Waltons” co-star Michael Learned won drama actress in 1973 at 34, and their average age is 27.5.

Both drama lead categories are atypically young this year. Half of the drama actor lineup is in their early 30s — Rege-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”) is 31 like O’Connor and Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”) turns 32 on Sept. 7 — while drama actress has four nominees in their 30s or younger: Corrin, 30-year-old Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”), 34-year-old Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”) and 39-year-old Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”).

