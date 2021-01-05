‘The Crown’s’ Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin are now predicted to score his-and-hers lead Golden Globe nominations

Less than a month after “The Crown” stars Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor were bumped up from supporting to lead, both are now predicted to nab Golden Globe nominations for their respective turns as Princess Diana and Prince Charles, per our odds.

O’Connor had an easier time entering the more fluid Best TV Drama Actor top five, breaking in shortly before Christmas. He is currently in fourth place behind Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”), Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) and Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”), and is ahead of Pedro Pascal (“The Mandalorian”).

After the switch, Corrin rocketed up to sixth place in the Best TV Drama Actress list and chilled out there for a bit until Tuesday when she snagged the fifth spot, knocking out “Killing Eve’s” Jodie Comer. Her co-star and reigning champ Olivia Colman still tops the predicted lineup, followed by Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”) and Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”).

This is the first time Netflix is seeking double lead actress nominations for “The Crown,” which obviously has been The Queen Elizabeth II Show. But Season 4 introduced Princess Diana and heavily featured the beloved late royal and her early relationship and marriage with Prince Charles. Moving Corrin to lead also slightly opens up supporting actress for “The Crown” as it’s campaigning five stars there: former nominee Helena Bonham Carter, Season 4 addition Gillian Anderson, Erin Doherty, Marion Bailey and Emerald Fennell. Meanwhile, Netflix also downgraded Tobias Menzies to supporting, so O’Connor won’t be facing any internal competition from his celluloid father.

The next question is: can either of them win? While O’Connor is in the more open category, Corrin is the typical breakthrough fresh face that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association adores. But the HFPA has only awarded two actors from “The Crown,” and they both played Queen Elizabeth: Claire Foy for the first season and Colman for the third. Yup, not even John Lithgow, who basically swept everything else, won the Globe, losing to Hugh Laurie for “The Night Manager” four years ago.

