Good news for ‘The Crown’: The British royals have always ruled over the Emmys

Though the Continental Congress severed political connections with Great Britain on July 4, 1776, with the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. has never detached with their obsession with the British Royal Family. Just look at 2021 Emmy nominations.

The fourth season of Netflix’ “The Crown” reaped 24 bids — the show has already won 10 Emmys — including series, for leads Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Emma Corrin as Diana, the Princess of Wales and Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles and for supporting players Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles. And Oprah Winfrey’s blockbuster interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was nominated for best hosted nonfiction series or special.

There has been a lot of Emmy love over the years for the British monarchs. So make yourself cup of tea, heat up your scone or crumpet — with lemon curd, natch — keep your upper-lip stiff as we travel back in Emmy history to look at some of the best and brightest royal award-winners.

“Victoria Regina”

This lavish color “Hallmark Hall of Fame” presentation of Laurence Housman’s classic play aired on NBC’s “Hallmark Hall of Fame” on Nov. 30, 1961. The literate drama directed by George Schaefer was adapted by Robert Hartung and starred Julie Harris as Queen Victoria. The drama also starred James Donald as Prince Albert, Pamela Brown as Victoria’s mother and Basil Rathbone as Lord Beaconsfield. The production was nominated for six Emmys and won Program of the Year as well as for leading lady Harris and supporting player Brown.

Helen Hayes had originally played the queen on Broadway in 1935 with Vincent Price as Prince Albert. It was so popular that she revived the production twice before the decade ended. And the memory of Hayes’ landmark performance cast a shadow over Harris’. Cynthia Lowry of the Associated Press observed that because of Hayes, Harris’ “never was convincing as the great imperious queen.”

“Elizabeth the Queen”

This “Hallmark Hall of Fame” presentation of Maxwell Anderson’s 1930 play aired on NBC on Jan. 31, 1968. Judith Anderson, who had won the Emmy twice for playing Lady Macbeth, was reunited with her “Macbeth” director George Schaefer. This stylish drama revolves around the Virgin Queen and her relationship with Robert Devereaux, Earl of Essex (Charlton Heston). The two had previously appeared together in 1956’s “The Ten Commandments.”

The original Broadway play, which ran for 147 performances, was headlined by the greatest theatrical acting couple: Alfred Lunt and Lynne Fontanne. Anderson had headline a 1966 revival which got poor reviews; she would later fault the production not her performance. However, she earned good notices for the TV version and earned an Emmy nomination. The production picked up the dramatic program prize.

PREDICT the 2021 Emmy winners through Sept. 19

“The Six Wives of Henry VIII”

This stylish, well-crafted BBC drama series focused on the British monarch’s six spouses. The series initially aired in England on 1970 and traveled stateside airing from Aug-Sept. 1971 on CBS. For its U.S. airing, narration was added by Anthony Quayle. The series was then repeated without commercials on the first season of PBS’ “Masterpiece Theatre.”

The series was produced by Mark Shivas and Ronald Travers and directed by Naomi Capon with different writers, including Rosemary Anne Sisson and Beverly Cross, penning each episode .Charming and dangerous, Keith Michell captured all the complexities of the king. His wives were played by Annette Crosbie, Dorothy Tutin, Anne Stallybrass, Evi Hale, Angela Pleasance and Rosalie Crutchley.

The series cleaned up at the BAFTA Awards in 1971 winning five including for Michell and Crosbie. And the show received five Emmys nominations including outstanding drama series and outstanding new series. Michell was nominated for two Emmys: continued performance by an actor in a leading role in a drama series and single performance by an actor in a leading role, winning for the latter.

“Elizabeth R”

Following on the success of “Henry VIII,” the BBC aired this stunning six part-series on Elizabeth I in early 1971. A year later, the series premiered on PBS “Masterpiece Theatre.” The series was anchored by the formidable Glenda Jackson, who was at the peak of her powers, as Queen Elizabeth. She won two Emmy Awards in 1972: actress in a drama series and actress in a movie/TV special for the “Shadow in the Sun” episode. She was also nominated in the latter category for “The Lion’s Cub” installment. “Elizabeth R” won three other Emmy: drama series, new series and costume design.

Jackson also portrayed Elizabeth on the big screen in the 1971 movie “Mary, Queen of Scots.” The movie was nominated for five Oscars but Jackson was snubbed while Vanessa Redgrave reaped a bid for the title role.

“Elizabeth I”

This literate two-part drama, which premiered on HBO in 2005, was penned by Nigel Williams and directed by Tom Hooper. It covers the last 24 years in the four-decade plus reign of the Virgin Queen. Mirren earned rave reviews with the San Francisco Chronicle’s David Wiegand declaring that the actress’ performance was “powerful enough to shatter your television screen, not to mention any notion that you have have if you’ve seen one Elizabeth (Bette Davis, Glenda Jackson or Cate Blanchett for example) you’ve seen it all.” “Elizabeth I” swept the Emmys winning miniseries, directing for Hooper, lead actress for Mirren and supporting actor for Jeremy Irons. Both Mirren and Irons also won SAG Awards and the miniseries was honored by the Peabody Awards.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?