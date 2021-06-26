‘The Crown’ Emmy submissions: 28 entries on the ballot include Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor, and a ‘Fairytale’ ending?

“The Crown” has yet to win Best Drama Series at the Emmys, but its fourth season enters the 2021 race as a front-runner following its sweep of top categories at the Producers Guild, Critics Choice, Screen Actors Guild, and Golden Globe Awards. But just how much love will it get from the television academy? Scroll down to see its 28 entries across this year’s ballots, from Best Drama to Best Stunt Performance.

The Netflix historical drama revolves around Queen Elizabeth II over the course of her decades-long reign on the British throne, with different actors assuming the roles as the seasons progress. Claire Foy played Elizabeth for the show’s first two seasons (winning Best Drama Actress in 2018), followed by Olivia Colman for seasons three and four, and Imelda Staunton for the upcoming seasons five and six. To date the show has picked up 10 Emmys out of 39 nominations. Interestingly, those nominations were evenly divided, with 13 bids for season one, 13 for season two, and 13 again for season three.

Most shows don’t get a big Emmy bump after they’ve been on the air for four seasons, but “The Crown” could be an exception to the rule. The 2021 Emmy race is unique in that many shows are absent from the competition due to COVID-19 production delays. Besides “The Crown,” only two of last year’s eight nominees for Best Drama are eligible in 2021: “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The Mandalorian.” That makes “The Crown” a big fish in the smaller pond of this year’s competition.

And that’s good timing because this was also one of the buzziest seasons of “The Crown” with the introductions of Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) and Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson). Those roles alone gave the show a major awards bump this past spring with Corrin winning Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards, while Anderson claimed Globe, Critics Choice, and SAG Awards.

Corrin, Anderson, and Colman are among the 11 actors submitted for consideration in performance categories, while two episodes from the show’s 10-episode season are heavily represented in other races. “Fairytale,” which focuses on the troubled engagement and wedding between Diana and Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), is being considered for its directing, cinematography, music supervision, picture editing, sound editing, and sound mixing. And the finale episode, “War,” in which Thatcher’s leadership comes to an end while Charles and Diana’s marriage continues to fracture, is on the ballot for its writing, directing, hairstyling, and production design.

Indeed, “The Crown” season four ran the gamut from fairy tale to war, so it would be fitting if that’s how the show is represented at the Emmys too. Make or update your predictions here in our predictions center to let us know what nominations you think “The Crown” will get.

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actor

Josh O’Connor

Best Drama Actress

Olivia Colman

Emma Corrin

Best Drama Supporting Actor

Tobias Menzies

Best Drama Supporting Actress

Gillian Anderson

Marion Bailey

Helena Bonham Carter

Erin Doherty

Emerald Fennell

Best Drama Guest Actor

Charles Dance — “Gold Stick”

Best Drama Guest Actress

Claire Foy — “48:1”

Best Drama Directing

“Fairytale”

“War”

Best Drama Writing

“War”

Best Casting (Drama)

Best Cinematography (Single-Camera Series, One Hour)

“Fairytale”

Best Costumes (Period)

“Terra Nullius”

Best Hairstyling (Period/Character)

“War”

Best Music Composition (Series)

“The Balmoral Test”

Best Music Supervision

“Fairytale”

Best Picture Editing (Single-Camera Drama)

“Avalanche”

“Fairytale”

Best Production Design (Narrative Period/Fantasy, One Hour)

“War”

Best Sound Editing (Comedy/Drama, One Hour)

“Fairytale”

Best Sound Mixing (Comedy/Drama, One Hour)

“Fairytale”

Best Special Visual Effects (Single Episode)

“Gold Stick”

Best Stunt Performance

“Fagan”

