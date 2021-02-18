Will ‘The Crown’ be the first show to sweep the drama Golden Globes since ‘Homeland’?

Netflix’s “The Crown” has only ever won three Golden Globes in its lifetime, but the royal drama, which is nominated for a total of six awards this year, including Best Drama Series, is poised to potentially sweep the drama categories for its fourth season. Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin, who portray Queen Elizabeth II and Diana, Princess of Wales, respectively, are both nominated for lead actress in a drama, while Josh O’Connor is nominated in the lead actor race for his performance as the heir to the throne, Prince Charles. But can the show pull off the sweep?

Currently “The Crown” is in first place in Gold Derby’s combined odds to win Best Drama Series, with eight Experts predicting it to triumph over Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” (4/1 odds), Netflix’s “Ozark” (4/1 odds), HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” (9/2 odds) and Netflix’s “Ratched” (9/2 odds). Meanwhile, the lead actress race is also looking good. Corrin, whose breakthrough role as Diana is exactly the type of performance the Hollywood Foreign Press Association loves to reward, leads with 10/3 odds to win. However, she shouldn’t celebrate just yet; Colman, who is the reigning champ in the category, is on her heels in second place with 39/10 odds. Rounding out the category, in order, are Laura Linney (“Ozark,” 4/1 odds), Sarah Paulson (“Ratched,” 9/2 odds) and Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve,” 9/2 odds).

The category in which a “Crown” victory is less certain right now is lead actor. O’Connor currently sits in second place behind Jason Bateman of “Ozark” and just ahead of “Perry Mason” star Matthew Rhys. However, it is worth noting that O’Connor’s odds are currently trending up — he’s sitting at 37/10 odds, with four Experts now predicting him to win — while Bateman’s and Rhys’ odds have both taken dips in recent days.

“The Crown” sweeping the drama races at the Golden Globes might not seem like a big deal on the surface, but given the HFPA’s preference for awarding new series and spreading the wealth, the fact “The Crown” is on the cusp of sweeping in its fourth season is remarkable. It would also make it the first series to complete the feat since Showtime’s political drama “Homeland” did it eight years ago for the series’ excellent second season. That year, the show won Best Drama Series while leading lady Claire Danes took home the Globe for Best Drama Actress and Damian Lewis walked away with the award for Best Drama Actor. Sadly, Mandy Patinkin lost out to “Game Change” star Ed Harris in the catch-all supporting actor field.

It doesn’t look as if “The Crown” will suffer the same fate. Gillian Anderson and Helena Bonham Carter both snagged noms in the supporting actress category, which isn’t separated by genre, and Anderson is sitting comfortably in first place. She portrays British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher while Bonham Carter is the second actress to step into the role of Princess Margaret after Vanessa Kirby brought her to life in Seasons 1 and 2. They’re nominated alongside “Schitt’s Creek” star Annie Murphy, “Ozark” favorite Julia Garner and “Ratched” actress Cynthia Nixon.

All in all, “The Crown” could walk away with as many as four Golden Globes this year, which is one more than the series has earned in its first three seasons combined. Even though the show has had various amounts of success in the past, I’m not sure anybody could have predicted that.

Golden Globe odds for Best Drama Series

