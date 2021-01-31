Vying for ‘The Crown’: Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin face off at the Golden Globes

Move over Queen Elizabeth II? One month after the announcement that “The Crown” actress Emma Corrin , who portrays Diana, the Princess of Wales, would join Olivia Colman in the Drama Actress race at the Golden Globes, the palace intrigue over who will ultimately prevail is reaching a fever pitch. Our current combined odds have both Colman and Corrin earning bids for the critically-acclaimed fourth season of the Netflix drama. Although Colman ranks first over Corrin in fourth place, the race continues to tighten as nominations morning looms.

Colman certainly has an advantage at the Globes, where she’s won for every one of her nominations. After wins for “The Night Manager” and “The Favourite,” Colman is the reigning champion in the Drama Actress category, winning for “The Crown” last year for her first season as Queen Elizabeth. She’ll now have to defend her perfect record against not just “Crown” co-star Corrin, but Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”) and Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”), all angling to dethrone her.

SEE ‘The Crown’s’ Emma Corrin surges toward a Golden Globe coronation after category switch

With a second victory, Colman would join prestigious company as a two-time winner in this category, a feat only accomplished five times since 1961. Angela Lansbury has the most wins as lead actress with four, all for “Murder, She Wrote.” Claire Danes has three wins in this category, one for “My So-Called Life” and two for “Homeland.” All tied with two wins apiece are Edie Falco (“The Sopranos”), Sharon Gless (“Cagney & Lacey,” “The Trials of Rosie O’Neill”), and Lee Remick (“The Blue Knight,” “Jennie: Lady Randolph Churchill”). Although Colman leads in our odds to win by a mile, only Danes won her trophies consecutively, a stat which suggests that a Colman repeat is historically unlikely.

Enter Corrin, who fits the bill as the breakthrough performer that the Globes love to reward. Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) voters have a penchant to ‘crown’ fresh faces before any other awards body, giving them bragging rights over, say, the Emmys, who won’t be able to nominate Corrin until the fall. Colman’s lead over Corrin is sizable right now, but six of our editors don’t think the gap is insurmountable for Corrin, especially because this is her only chance to win for this role; Elizabeth Debicki will take over as Diana for the show’s final seasons.

SEE ‘The Crown’ scene stealers Gillian Anderson and Helena Bonham Carter will be rival Golden Globes nominees

Before Corrin jumped to the Drama Actress race, “The Crown” had the rare opportunity to earn three Supporting Actress bids, as we were predicting that she, Gillian Anderson, and Helena Bonham Carter would all land nominations. Since the supporting actress category was instituted in 1971, only two shows have scored three nominations: “The Thorn Birds” for Piper Laurie, Jean Simmons, and Barbara Stanwyck in 1983 and “Sex and the City” for Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon in 2003. Three nominees in the race has been a mixed bag in these two instances––Stanwyck won, but the “City” ladies lost to Mary-Louise Parker––so bumping Corrin to lead may prove strategically sound. Indeed, we’re currently predicting “The Crown” will claim victories for both Colman and Anderson.

PREDICT the Golden Globe nominees through February 3

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?