‘The Crown’ is on course to become one of the winningest shows of all time at the SAG Awards

“The Crown” is poised for a big night at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards. The Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards champ is predicted to sweep all three drama categories — ensemble, actor and actress — which would bring the series’ total SAG Awards haul to seven trophies. Lucky No. 7 would in turn tie it with “Will & Grace” as the third most awarded series for acting in SAG Awards history.

The royal drama previously won four SAG Awards: two actresses wins for Claire Foy for the first two seasons, actor for John Lithgow for Season 1 and ensemble last year. It has five bids this year: ensemble, actor for Josh O’Connor and three in actress for Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin.

During its original eight-year run, “Will & Grace” collected three individual comedy acting trophies for Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes while the cast snagged comedy ensemble in 2001. The only shows will more acting SAG Awards are eight-time champs “ER” and “The Sopranos,” and record holder “30 Rock,” which amassed a whopping 12 wins during its seven seasons, carried by Alec Baldwin‘s seven-peat in comedy actor. Tina Fey didn’t do too shabby herself with four comedy actress wins. The “30 Rock” ensemble triumphed once in 2009. “ER” took home a record four consecutive drama ensemble trophies, along with two individual wins each for Anthony Edwards and Julianna Margulies. “The Sopranos'” breakdown is two drama ensemble wins and three individual victories each for James Gandolfini and Edie Falco.

SEE Will Gillian Anderson pull a John Lithgow at the SAG Awards and win for playing ‘The Crown’ prime minister?

If you include the stunt ensemble category, “Game of Thrones” would slide into second place with nine wins as it claimed the stunt prize eight times and added its first and only acting SAG win on its final shot last year for Peter Dinklage.

After dominating the winter awards so far, “The Crown” is the runaway favorite in ensemble in the odds and would be the seventh show to win the category two times. Also notable: SAG-AFTRA loves to hand out consecutive wins in this category, most recently for “This Is Us.” O’Connor swiftly dethroned Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) from the top spot in the actor race following his Golden Globe and Critics Choice triumphs. The actress category presents more of a predicament with three “Crown” ladies (against two “Ozark” ladies, Julia Garner and Laura Linney) and Corrin and Anderson having bagged Globes and Critics Choice Awards in lead and supporting categories. A two-time winner for “The X-Files,” Anderson is the odds-on favorite, but Corrin is on her heels in second place; Colman is in fourth behind Linney as well.

But no matter which lady of “The Crown” pulls it out, it’d still be a win for “The Crown.” And with two seasons left, it could come close to tying, maybe even surpassing, “30 Rock’s” record.

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy nominations through July 13

Emmy odds for Best Drama Series Will 'The Crown' finally prevail?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?