‘The Crown,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ will lead SAG TV Awards with 5 nominations each: See all predictions by show

Get ready for a “The Crown” domination when the 27th Screen Actors Guild Award nominations are unveiled Thursday, February 4. The regal Netflix drama, which last year won SAG statuettes for its entire cast, will lead all TV dramas with five bids, according to Gold Derby’s odds. Not to be outdone, Pop’s fan fave comedy series “Schitt’s Creek” is also expected to rake in five noms after last year only scoring a pair (for the ensemble and actress Catherine O’Hara). Scroll down to see all 2021 SAG Awards predictions by TV show.

Next in line is Netflix’s gritty drama series “Ozark,” with four predicted bids for the cast collective plus individuals Jason Bateman (who won this category the last time he was eligible), Laura Linney and Julia Garner. The only other program forecasted to receive more than a pair of nominations is Netflix’s “Dead to Me,” for the comedic ensemble as well as lead actresses Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini.

Find out who wins when the 27th SAG Awards air April 4, 2021 on TNT/TBS in a ceremony that was delayed about two months due to Covid-19. Here are Gold Derby’s complete nominations predictions by TV show, based on our Experts, Editors, Top 24 Users and All-Star Users.

5 NOMINATIONS

“The Crown”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for Josh O’Connor

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Olivia Colman

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Gillian Anderson

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Emma Corrin

“Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for Eugene Levy

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for Dan Levy

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for Catherine O’Hara

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for Annie Murphy

4 NOMINATIONS

“Ozark”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for Jason Bateman

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Laura Linney

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Julia Garner

3 NOMINATIONS

“Dead to Me”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for Christina Applegate

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for Linda Cardellini

2 NOMINATIONS

“Better Call Saul”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for Bob Odenkirk

“Insecure”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for Issa Rae

“Mrs. America”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for Cate Blanchett

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for Uzo Aduba

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for Jason Sudeikis

“This Is Us”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for Sterling K. Brown

“The Undoing”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for Hugh Grant

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for Nicole Kidman

1 NOMINATION

“Bad Education”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for for Hugh Jackman

“The Comey Rule”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for Brendan Gleeson

“The Good Lord Bird”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for Ethan Hawke

“The Good Place”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for Ted Danson

“I Know This Much Is True”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for Mark Ruffalo

“I May Destroy You”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for Michaela Coel

“Lovecraft Country”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Perry Mason”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for Matthew Rhys

“The Queen’s Gambit”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for Anya Taylor-Joy

“Ramy”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for Ramy Youssef

“What We Do In the Shadows”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

