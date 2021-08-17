‘The Crown’ Season 5: Here’s a first look at Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

With Emmy voting set to start this week and Emma Corrin standing strong as the front-runner in Best Actress in a Drama Series for playing Princess Diana in Season 4 of “The Crown,” Netflix has unveiled the first look at Corrin’s descendant.

On Tuesday, the streaming giant debuted a new photo of Elizabeth Debicki as the doomed royal in the forthcoming fifth season of “The Crown.” The picture was accompanied by another image, that of Dominic West as Prince Charles. Debicki and West replace Corrin and fellow Emmy favorite Josh O’Connor on the show as the timeline shifts from the 1980s to the 1990s.

Our new Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki). pic.twitter.com/2QIMOhY1dE — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 17, 2021

Debicki was cast on the show last summer. “Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many,” Debicki said in a statement at the time. “It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.”

In addition to Debicki and West, Season 5 will feature Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth (replacing Olivia Colman), Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip (replacing Tobias Menzies), Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret (replacing Helena Bonham Carter), and Jonny Lee Miller as John Major (the former British Prime Minister has not yet appeared on “The Crown”).

The fifth season is in production now and doesn’t yet have a release date on Netflix. Season 4, however, is expected to dominate the Emmy Awards in September, where it could win Netflix’s first-ever Best Drama Series trophy as well as individual statues for Corrin, O’Connor, Gillian Anderson (as Margaret Thatcher), and even Menzies. Overall, “The Crown” Season 4 has 24 Emmy nominations, tied for the most among all series.

