Thanks to ‘The Crown,’ Tobias Menzies is first ‘Outlander’ star nominated at Emmys

It’s no secret “Outlander” has had trouble breaking in at the Emmy Awards, with only four nominations (music composition, production design and costumes twice) over the past five years. That’s why fans of Starz’s romance epic are so excited to see Tobias Menzies nominated at the 2021 Emmys. Sure, he’s recognized for his role as Prince Philip on “The Crown,” and not for playing Frank Randall/Black Jack Randall on “Outlander,” but it still counts. Right?

As of this writing, Menzies is the first “Outlander” star, past or present, to be nominated for an Emmy Award for any project. Caitriona Balfe scored four Golden Globe noms and a Critics Choice bid for playing Claire Randall Fraser, while Sam Heughan has a Critics Choice nom and two Gold Derby Award wins on his mantel for playing Jamie Fraser. They’re both still waiting to be welcomed into the Emmy club, as are supporting players Graham McTavish, Duncan Lacroix, Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, etc.

For years many fans wondered if there was an “Outlander” curse at the Emmys. If so, has Menzies now broken it? To be fair, the English actor last appeared on “Outlander” in 2018, so until we see someone like Balfe or Heughan recognized for their current roles, we’ll keep holding our breath.

Menzies joined “The Crown” in 2019 at the start of Season 3, replacing the previous Duke of Edinburgh portrayer, Matt Smith. Menzies was snubbed that year, but he’s now received an Emmy bid for Season 4 for his final stint on the Netflix regal drama. Like Menzies, Smith was snubbed for his first season, but then he rebounded with a nomination for his second season.

SEE 2021 Emmy nominations complete list: All the nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards [UPDATING LIVE]

There are eight nominees this year in Best Drama Supporting Actor: Menzies, Michael K. Williams (“Lovecraft Country”), Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”), Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”), O-T Fagbenle (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”) and Max Minghella (“The Handmaid’s Tale”). Gold Derby predictions currently favor Williams to win, with Menzies a close second.

As a first-time Emmy nominee, Menzies is in strong company this year as he numbers among 40 performers who received their inaugural career nominations for this 2020-2021 TV season. Others include Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”), Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) and Emma Corrin & Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”). See the complete list.

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy winners through September 19

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?