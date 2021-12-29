‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’: Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield among 4 cast members eligible for SAG Award ensemble

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” is one of this year’s top Oscar contenders thanks, in part, to Jessica Chastain‘s acclaimed turn as the title character. The two-time Oscar nominee is one of four cast members who are eligible for the ensemble prize at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, as revealed to Gold Derby by Searchlight Pictures. The alphabetical list (see below) is rounded out by Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield, Emmy winner Cherry Jones and Emmy nominee Vincent D’Onofrio.

SEE 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' director Michael Showalter on 'looking past the surface' and not judging a book by its cover [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Based on Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato‘s 2000 documentary of the same name and directed by Michael Showalter, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” had its world premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival on September 12 before hitting U.S. theaters on September 17. The biographical film chronicles the life of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker (Chastain) and her turbulent marriage to Jim Bakker (Garfield), depicting their history over multiple decades, from when they first met in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to their marriage and ultimate divorce.

While the film features other cast members, the aforementioned four are the only ones eligible at the actors guild. Between them, they have accrued a total of six SAG Awards nominations and one win, with both Chastain and Garfield having earned solo citations — the former for Best Supporting Actress for “The Help” (2011) and Best Actress for “Zero Dark Thirty” (2012); the latter, Best Actor for “Hacksaw Ridge” (2016). As of this writing, Chastain is forecasted to contend individually once again for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” according to Gold Derby’s combined SAG Awards odds for Best Actress, where she sits in second place, behind only Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”).

Here is the complete list of the four “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” cast members eligible for the 2022 SAG Award ensemble prize:

Jessica Chastain as Tammy Faye Bakker

Vincent D’Onofrio as Jerry Falwell

Andrew Garfield as Jim Bakker

Cherry Jones as Rachel Grover

