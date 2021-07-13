2021 Emmy nominations: 50 most unforgivable snubs include ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,’ ‘Girls5eva,’ Pedro Pascal …

Once again, the Emmy Awards nominations don’t include a ton of TV stars, including past winners Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”)) and Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), “Ozark” scene stealers Janet McTeer and Tom Pelphrey, and “Outlander” fan favorites Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan.

Below, we enumerate the top 50 Emmys snubs in our estimation. These were the shows and performers that we thought had a strong chance to number among this year’s nominees. Let us know if there are others missing from this list that merit mentioning by sounding off in the comments section.

COMEDY

NOT BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Girls5eva”

“Master of None”

“Mythic Quest”

NOT BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Maya Erskine (“PEN15”)

Renee Elise Goldsberry (“Girls5eva”)

Anna Konkle (“PEN15”)

Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)

Robin Thede (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”)

NOT BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Ted Danson (“Mr. Mayor”)

Ralph Macchio (“Cobra Kai”)

William Zabka (“Cobra Kai”)

NOT BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laurie Metcalf (“The Conners”)

Kathleen Turner (“Girls5eva”)

NOT BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Laurence Fishburne (“black-ish”

T.R. Knight (“The Flight Attendant)

Ray Romano (“Made for Love”)

DRAMA

NOT BEST DRAMA SERIES

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

“For All Mankind”

“In Treatment”

“Perry Mason”

NOT BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Aya Cash (“The Boys”)

Phoebe Dynevor (“Bridgerton”)

Mandy Moore (“This is Us”)

Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”)

NOT BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Joseph Fiennes (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Pedro Pascal (“The Mandalorian”)

Justin Theroux (“The Mosquito Coast”)

NOT BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Susan Kelechi Watson (“This Is Us”)

Wunmi Mosaku (“Lovecraft Country”)

Cynthia Nixon (“Ratched”)

NOT BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jonathan Bailey (“Bridgerton”)

Daniel Bruhl (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”)

John Benjamin Hickey (“In Treatment”)

MOVIE/MINI

NOT BEST LIMITED SERIES

“Genius: Aretha”

“It’s a Sin”

“Small Axe”

NOT BEST TV MOVIE

“Coastal Elites”

“Unpregnant”

NOT BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTRESS

Thuso Mbedu (“The Underground Railroad”)

Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)

NOT BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTOR

Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)

NOT BEST MOVIE/MINI SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Marielle Heller (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

NOT BEST MOVIE/MINI SUPPORTING ACTOR

John Boyega (“Small Axe”)

REALITY/VARIETY

NOT BEST REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM

“American Idol”

“Dancing With the Stars”

“The Masked Singer”

NOT BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NOT BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

“The Amber Ruffin Show”

