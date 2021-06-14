Come fly with ‘The Flight Attendant’ across the years in movies

On the surface, Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) is a very successful airline stewardess. The protagonist of HBO Max’s juicy, fun comedy series “The Flight Attendant” lives in New York City and has the primo routes in Europe and in Asia. But she’s also a drunk and quite frankly, a slut. And when she wakes up in bed in her hotel room in Bangkok, she discovers the man she spent the night with who had been her flight is dead with his throat slashed. It’s a delicious eight-season flight with Cuoco and the series earning nominations for the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Critics Choice honors. And it’s expected to be a shoo-in for multiple Emmy nominations.

Over the decades, flight attendants have been depicted in movies and on TV from a Madonna to a whore and everything in between. Of course, the most endearing cinematic flight attendant was Julie Hagerty’s ditzy, wide-eyed Elaine in the 1980 blockbuster parody “Airplane!,” penned by David and Jerry Zucker and Jim Abrahams which skewered countless airplane disaster flicks most notably 1957’s “Ceiling Zero” and 1974’s “Airport ’75.”

But who else played movie flight attendants over the years? Let’s take a trip flight back to some famous and some infamous airline stewardesses. Make sure your seats are in the upright position!

Small town girls living big city lives

A lot of women-and men-have taken to the friendly skies because they felt they were in dead-end jobs in their small hometown and becoming a FA was a one-way ticket out of Palookaville. Every flight would be different. It would be fun. Romantic. You’d live in such big cities as New York, Chicago and Los Angeles and travel the U.S. and perhaps even the world.

The industry got a boost 70 years ago with the release of the MGM romantic comedy “Three Guys Named Mike.” Oscar-winner Jane Wyman plays a bright, perky, and energetic small-town girl who always dreamed of becoming a FA. She finally takes the plunge and proves her instincts were right. The passengers like her, though, some of the male passengers like her too much. She soon finds herself pursued by three guys named Mike: a sensitive scientist (Van Johnson), a handsome pilot (Howard Keel) and an ad executive (Barry Sullivan). Who will she choose? Penned by Sidney Sheldon (yes, “The Other Side of Midnight” Sidney Sheldon) and directed by Charles Walters, “Three Guys Named Mike” is forgettable but doesn’t insult your intelligence thanks to the winning cast.

But that can’t be said about the 2003 romantic comedy “View from the Top” starring the Queen of Goop Gwyneth Paltrow as a young woman who has grown up in a trailer in a tiny town in Nevada. After her boyfriend breaks up with her, she leaves her job at Big Lots and becomes a FA for a low-rent local airline where the staff is forced to dress like they are working for Hooters. Eventually, she makes her way to a major airline and finds love with lawyer (Mark Ruffalo, yes that Mark Ruffalo). Though “View from the Top” was made five decades after “Three Guys Named Mike,” the heroines couldn’t be more different. Wyman’s character is an early feminist whereas Paltrow’s Donna seems stuck in the 1950s.

You have to fly a plane

At least in the movies, flight attendants often find themselves having to fly and land their planes after some sort of disaster has wiped out the pilot and co-pilot.

The grandmother of all these films is the 1956 hoot, “Julie.” Doris Day (her husband Martin Melcher served as producer) goes all dramatic in this non-singing role as a rather high-strung woman married to a jealous psycho pianist (Louis Jourdan). Though Julie believes her first husband allegedly committed suicide, she learns from a family friend (Barry Sullivan, who can’t get away from stewardesses) that hubby one may have been murdered by her second husband, Julie tries and tries to get away from Jourdan. It all ends with Jourdan armed with a gun on one of Julie’s flights. When he shoots everybody in the cockpit-Jourdan is also shot- a weeping hysterical Julie must land the plane.

The campiest of all of this genre is the well-stuffed classic turkey “Airplane ’75,” which was lovingly parodied in “Airplane!” As Elaine earnestly says in “Airplane!”: “Ladies and gentlemen, this is your stewardess speaking…We regret any inconvenience the sudden cabin movement might have caused, this is due to periodic air pockets we encountered, there’s no reason to become alarmed, and we hope you enjoy the rest of your flight…By the way, is there anyone on board who knows how to fly a plane?”

The second in Universal’s “Airplane” franchise, this 1974 features an all-star cast (let’s hope they were paid well) including Oscar-winner Charlton Heston, Karen Black, the legendary Gloria Swanson and Myrna Loy, Oscar-winner George Kennedy and even Helen Reddy as a singing nun. Black’s Chief Stewardess Nancy Pryor, who also happens to be dating the veteran Capt. Al Murdock (Heston) — they are having rocky times, natch — is forced to fly the plane when a small plane crashes into the cockpit of her flight killing two and severely injuring and blinding the pilot (Efrem Zimbalist Jr.). The crippled plane also happens to be losing gas. She manages to be a lot calmer than Julie as she gets instructions from her boyfriend, all is forgiven between the two. Eventually, they are reunited when Al is helicoptered into the damaged cockpit and lands the plane.

Bombs away

If trying to land a plane isn’t hair raising enough, FA’s may have to deal with mad bombers on their flights like Jacqueline’s Bisset Chief Stewardess Gwen in “Airport,” the all-star 1970 blockbuster that ushered the popular 70’s disaster genre. Based on the red-hot best-seller by Arthur Hailey, “Airport” was written and directed by George Seaton of “Miracle on 34th Street” fame. Not only is Gwen pregnant by her married boyfriend pilot Vince (Dean Martin) he offers to pay for an illegal abortion in the pre-Roe Vs. Wade era-she must turn into something of a superhero, when Vince and his cockpit crew discover there is a mad bomber (Van Heflin) aboard their flight to Rome. And she nearly loses her life trying to stop him. The ultimate popcorn flick, “Airport,” which also starred Burt Lancaster, Jean Seberg, Helen Hayes, who won the Oscar, George Kennedy, Barbara Hale and Dana Wynter, earned 10 Oscar nominations including Best Picture.

