Can Wes Anderson’s star-studded ‘The French Dispatch’ break into SAG ensemble race?

One might find it odd that a well-received film from an acclaimed director with a cast of Oscar-winning royalty could be snubbed for acting awards this year. But peculiarities should be expected when discussing all things Wes Anderson . And there is hope that his latest offering, “ The French Dispatch ” could find its otherwise snubbed actors, recognized in the SAG ensemble race.

“The French Dispatch” is set at the outpost of an American newspaper in twentieth-century France. The film’s cast includes two-time Oscar winner

as well as Oscar winners

,

,

,

, and

(as the film’s narrator). It also features past Oscar nominees

(an Anderson veteran),

,

,

,

(a nominee for writing), and

. And, for good measure, throw in Emmy winners

,

, and

.

You’d think from a cast this awards-rich there would be one acting contender. But in Gold Derby’s combined Oscar odds no one cracks the top 25 in any category. (Wright, who has received the most individual acclaim in reviews, comes

closest

at No. 26 in the Best Supporting Actor race.) There always seems to be a greater hill for performances in comedy to be recognized, and Anderson’s nuanced, yet understated and quirky performances are not the type that usually pulls in award hardware.

Also, Anderson’s film’s strength is in the ensemble. Many of the actors in his films have a small part that helps create the world — sometimes only having a brief scene or two. With “French Dispatch” being an anthology film, crossing between different newspaper features, this is particularly the case.

But while individual academy recognition might be a bridge too far, the Screen Actors Guild Awards have the best ensemble category — an award where an entire cast can be honored as a whole. Anderson’s last live-action film, “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” was able to break into this category back in 2014. That cast featured “Dispatch” members Brody, Dafoe, Murray, Norton, Ronan, Swinton, and Wilson, alongside Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham and nominee Ralph Fiennes. It eventually lost to “Birdman.”

Currently in the SAG Awards ensemble race “The French Dispatch” is ranked 7th at Gold Derby with 22/1 combined odds. It will be interesting to see if Anderson’s unique approach and the power of the star-studded ensemble can help “Dispatch” sneak into the race.