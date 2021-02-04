‘The Great’ snags two SAG Award nominations, but Elle Fanning strangely misses

“The Great” had a great SAG nominations morning, landing bids in Best Comedy Ensemble and Best Comedy Male Actor for Nicholas Hoult, but the empress herself was robbed. Elle Fanning did not get an individual citation for Best Comedy Female Actor for her turn as Catherine the Great, despite racking up Critics’ Choice and Golden Globe nominations for the performance. So why the discrepancy, SAG Awards?

Admittedly, Best Comedy Female Actor was a tough category to crack this year, with the five slots taken up by Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy from “Schitt’s Creek,” Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini from “Dead to Me” and Kaley Cuoco from “The Flight Attendant.” Thankfully for Fanning, she does technically have a nomination this year as part of the ensemble for “The Great,” so it is far from a disappointing day.

The actress is nominated in the Comedy Ensemble category with Hoult, Belinda Bromilow, Sebastian de Souza, Sacha Dhawan, Phoebe Fox, Bayo Gbadamosi, Adam Godley, Douglas Hodge, Louis Hynes, Florence Keith-Roach, Gwilym Lee, Danusia Samal and Charity Wakefield. This marks Hulu’s first nominated comedy ensemble at SAG.

Between the 2021 SAG nominations and yesterday’s Golden Globe bids, “The Great” is faring much better than it did at the Emmys last summer, where it only managed bids for directing and writing. It received a trio of nominations at the Golden Globes for Best Comedy/Musical Series, Hoult for Comedy Actor and Fanning for Comedy Actress, while Hoult also earned recognition from the Critics’ Choice Awards. Additionally, the Hulu series landed three bids at the WGA Awards.

