Comedy Ensemble at SAG Awards: ‘The Great’ has a dozen cast members in contention

Just one month after debuting its sophomore season to rave reviews, Hulu’s “The Great” has shared with Gold Derby the names of the 12 cast members who are eligible for the ensemble prize at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Last year’s SAG nominated star Nicholas Hoult returns for the second season as Russian Emperor Peter, who begins this second installment in the midst of a coup attempt by his wife, Empress Catherine (Elle Fanning). See the alphabetical list below.

“The Great” is looking for its second consecutive nomination for comedy ensemble at the SAG Awards after earning a bid at the last ceremony for its freshman season. Star Hoult is also looking to score back-to-back bids in the Comedy Actor category. Gold Derby expects the series will not only match its previous nominations haul, but add a third citation for Fanning. According to our current combined odds, “The Great” is in fourth in ensemble, with Hoult in fifth, and Fanning in third.

All 10 episodes of “The Great” season two debuted on Nov. 19, picking up months after Fanning’s Catherine the Great launched a coup against her domineering husband Peter. Though under lock and key in the palace, Peter continues to influence the royal court while his feelings for his wife change throughout her pregnancy with their child. With parenting a clear theme this season, series creator Tony McNamara introduced Emmy-winner Gillian Anderson as Catherine’s mother Joanna and Jason Isaacs as Peter’s deceased father.

Those two starry guests did not appear in enough episodes to be considered eligible as members of the “Great” ensemble, though Isaacs could coincidentally compete on the film side of the SAG ceremony for his role in the film “Mass.” The majority of the cast members in the ensemble celebrated their first SAG nominations last year, with two exceptions: Fanning, who previously earned recognition in 2016 as a member of the ensemble of film “Trumbo,” and Gwilym Lee as a cast member of “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Not returning as members of the ensemble this time around are actors Sebastian De Souza and Louis Hynes, who did not appear in any of season two, as well as Danusia Samal, who did not appear in enough episodes. Julian Barratt, a new addition to the cast this year, is eligible for the first time.

Here is the complete list of the 12 “The Great” cast members eligible for the 2022 SAG Award ensemble prize:

Julian Barratt as Doctor Vinodel

Belinda Bromilow as Aunt Elizabeth

Sacha Dhawan as Orlo

Elle Fanning as Catherine

Phoebe Fox as Marial

Bayo Gbadamosi as Arkady

Adam Godley as Archbishop “Archie”

Douglas Hodge as Velementov

Nicholas Hoult as Peter

Florence Keith-Roach as Tatyana

Gwilym Lee as Grigor

Charity Wakefield as Georgina

