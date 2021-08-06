‘The Great’ Season 2 finally has a premiere date — and a mother of a teaser [WATCH]

Here’s some “Great” news for the weekend: Season 2 of “The Great” will premiere on Friday, Nov. 19, Hulu announced Friday at the Television Critics Association summer TV press tour. The streamer also released a teaser (watch above) of the new season, which will consist of 10 episodes just like the first and finds a pregnant Catherine (Elle Fanning), following her coup, at war with every single force around her, including Peter (Nicholas Hoult). Well, mostly Peter.

“That’s the difference between us, Empress. I don’t mind the bloodshed. “I mean, you honestly can’t think you can run Russia without bloodshed,” he taunts her.

“I will,” she says. “I’m winning.”

SEE ‘The Great’ just got greater as it welcomes Gillian Anderson as Elle Fanning’s ‘sinister’ mother

The teaser ends with arguably the best use of chicken since the “Succession” Season 2 finale. You also get to see a brief glimpse of Gillian Anderson, who, as previously announced, will play Catherine’s mother. Per Hulu’s logline, this season, Catherine will “battle her court, her team, even her own mother in a bid to bring the Enlightenment to Russia. Meanwhile, she’ll also battle her heart as Peter slowly transitions from a much-hated husband to a prisoner? Ally? Lover?”

Season 2 will arrive 18 months after the first season bowed in May 2020, but the November premiere date means “The Great” will be eligible for the winter awards (sans the Golden Globes, of course) and next year’s Emmys. The historical dramedy had a decent awards showing for its maiden installment. Among its haul: two Emmy nominations for writing and directing; three Globe nominations for comedy series, Fanning) and Hoult; a Critics Choice Award bid for Hoult; two Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations for comedy ensemble and Hoult; and three Writers Guild Awards nominations with one win for Tony McNamara for penning the pilot.

Maybe Season 2 is when it’ll start ruling — or as Catherine would say, winning.

