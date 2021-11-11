‘The Hand of God’ trailer provides first look at Paolo Sorrentino’s Oscar hopeful

Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino won his native country an Academy Award in 2014 with “The Great Beauty” and Italy and Netflix likely hope lightning can strike twice with the director’s new film, “The Hand of God.”

Set to debut in December on Netflix and in select theaters, the streaming platform debuted a new trailer for “The Hand of God” on Thursday, teasing the drama’s strong festival reviews and deep personal connection to Sorrentino.

“For 20 years, I did a precise kind of movie and I was a little bit tired about that. … When I turned 50, I thought it was the right moment to change everything, to change the producer, the crew, the tone, the style. Even the cinema can run the risk to be a routine,” Sorrentino told Deadline about the film, “I had this story I was scared to do because it’s very personal, but because it’s a painful story — even if there is a part of comedy — I thought it was a good idea to share my pain with a potential audience and see if that pain was only about me or also about other people.”

Here’s the synopsis of “The Hand of God,” courtesy of Netflix: “Set in the tumultuous Naples of the 1980s, ‘The Hand of God’ is a story full of unexpected joys, such as the arrival of football legend Diego Maradona, and an equally unexpected tragedy. Fate plays its part, joy and tragedy intertwine, and Fabietto’s future is set in motion. Sorrentino returns to his hometown to tell his most personal story, a tale of fate and family, sports and cinema, love and loss.”

Watch the trailer above.

