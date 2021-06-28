Dear Emmy voters: Now in guest, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’s’ Amanda Brugel deserves to be blessed with a nomination

Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” has raked in 54 Emmy Award nominations, including 17 for acting for nine different performers. Not among them, however, is Amanda Brugel, who plays Rita Blue, a Martha serving the Waterfords before their arrest and her escape to Canada. But change might be on the horizon for the performer, who, after contending as a supporting actress for the first three seasons, is competing in guest for the fourth. I now ask of you, Emmy voters, to finally consider Brugel for her searing work on the show.

While the fourth season continues to highlight the monstrous realities within Gilead, it also spotlights the toll said realities have on Gilead’s escapees, for whom untethering themselves from the totalitarian patriarchal theocracy is an understandably onerous, if not impossible, effort. This is certainly the case for Rita, who, at the outset of the season, struggles to reintegrate into a modern society that grants her freedom and to find contentment. Despite all its cruelties, Gilead offered Rita structure and a sense of purpose, both of which she now has to find anew in Canada. Brugel wears this sense of disorientation on her face and adjusts her body to it, painting Rita as not only a fish out of water but also as someone who carries around tremendous guilt for feeling adrift.

What we see over the course of the season, however, is how Rita slowly begins to reclaim her independence, voice and body and, in turn, begins to allow herself to start building a life in a new home. This is highlighted in Brugel’s Emmy episode submission, “Milk,” which first places Rita in the all-too-familiar setting of the kitchen, baking bread for her guest, Moira (Samira Wiley), but concludes with her presiding over a self-chosen meal with gratitude and joy. What’s particular noteworthy about Brugel’s work in this episode is that she expertly modifies her demeanor, body language and voice depending on with whom Rita shares a scene. Opposite Yvonne Strahovski‘s Serena — who reveals that she is with child — for instance, she’s rather tender and gracious, while opposite Joseph Fiennes‘ Fred, she’s more apathetic and assertive.

SEE Alexis Bledel eyes record-tying Emmy win for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

“You deal with your family. It’s not my job anymore,” Rita, almost looming over him, tells Fred after she hands him the fetal ultrasound of his unborn child. After being considered “property of the Waterford family” in Gilead, as Rita puts it, she would have all the right to blow up in front of the man who subjugated her, but Brugel doesn’t raise her voice or grandiosely pour out Rita’s emotions. Instead, she communicates her character’s indifference toward Fred through her restraint, specifically in her facial mannerisms and line delivery, and her somewhat authoritative posture. This is in part because Rita, still very much a religious person, ultimately doesn’t feel the need to take Fred’s punishment into her own hands, but instead leaves it up to faith. While Rita is just in the process of reintroducing herself to and embracing her autonomy, Brugel is in full control of it, knowing exactly when, how and to what extent to use her character’s body, emotions and voice to show us at which stage Rita is in her journey toward independence.

Even though “Handmaid’s” scored its lowest nomination and win totals to date with 10 citations and one victory (for production design) for its third installment last year, things are looking good for it to rebound. As of this writing, it is forecasted to retain three of its four above-the-line citations from last year: drama series, supporting actor for Bradley Whitford and supporting actress for Wiley. Meanwhile, Elisabeth Moss, as well as supporting players Ann Dowd and Strahovski, are all expected to return after missing out last time around.

Also shortlisted last year was Alexis Bledel, who is once more eligible in, and likely return to, the drama guest actress category, which she won for this show in 2017. As of this writing, she leads our early combined odds, which also project a nom for fellow “Handmaid’s” guest star Mckenna Grace, who is in fourth place. While Brugel is outside of the top five in 10th place, the advantage she might have over Grace is that she’s been a regular cast member since the first season and is only competing in guest because she appeared in four episodes, fewer than half of the fourth season’s total of 10. This helped Wiley not only get nominated in but win this category in 2018, when she appeared in three of 10 eligible Season 2 episodes.

SEE ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’s’ O-T Fagbenle: Luke’s sanity is in ‘mortal jeopardy’

While Bledel was the only nominee for “Handmaid’s” in this category last year, it’s not like the show has done poorly in it overall. Not only did it score three straight wins from 2017 to ’19, with Cherry Jones prevailing in ’19, but it also netted additional citations for Kelly Jenrette and Jones in ’18. Unlike its third season, which premiered almost an entire year before the 2020 Emmy cutoff date, its fourth aired in the heart of Emmy season and concluded just one day before nominations voting began, meaning it’ll likely be top of mind for voters. And since many of last year’s contenders are out of the mix this year due to COVID-19, the field might be open enough for “Handmaid’s” — which, all things considered, was still strong enough to crack last year’s drama series lineup — to make a comeback across the board, including in the drama guest actress category, in which only two of last year’s six nominees, Bledel and Phylicia Rashad (“This Is Us”), are eligible this year.

Rounding out the top five in our odds are Rashad in second place, Rosario Dawson (“The Mandalorian”) in third and Claire Foy (“The Crown”) in fifth.

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy nominations through July 13

Emmy odds for Best Drama Guest Actress Alexis Bledel is out front

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?