‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ reveals 12 cast members eligible for SAG Award ensemble prize: Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski …

Praise be! Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” has just revealed to Gold Derby that 12 cast members will be eligible for the ensemble prize at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Included in the alphabetical list (see below) are two recent SAG Awards nominees, Joseph Fiennes and leading lady Elisabeth Moss, as well as one new addition, Sam Jaeger, who had appeared on the show in limited capacity since the second season before finally being upped to a series regular ahead of the fourth.

Despite nominations for all of Seasons 1 through 3 (2018-20), “Handmaid’s” has failed to take home the SAG Awards’ TV drama ensemble prize, surprising everyone when it lost in 2018 even after sweeping both the Emmys and the antecedent winter awards for its debut installment. But this egregious oversight could be rectified this year since the cast is expected to land its fourth ensemble nom, according to our combined SAG Awards odds, where it’s in third place, trailing only HBO’s “Succession” and Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show.”

“Handmaid’s'” fourth season streamed on Hulu between April and June and opened with June (Moss) on the run, leading a group of handmaids intent on meting out justice and retaliation against the evil Gilead regime. June eventually makes it across the border to safe harbor in Canada, where she testifies against her former enslavers, Fred Waterford (Fiennes) and Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski), as she wrestles with survivor’s guilt and contends with her thirst for revenge in a world without heightened rules and procedures.

After earning its lowest nomination total to date with 10 citations for its third season, “Handmaid’s” returned to the Emmys with a vengeance with its fourth season this year, scaring up a total of 21 bids, including 10 for acting. Of the 10 nominated actors, nine are eligible for the ensemble prize at the SAG Awards, with only guest star Mckenna Grace not meeting the requirements for inclusion. Though the SAG Awards have seemingly never been as high on “Handmaid’s” as the Emmys, it’s worth keeping in mind that there is a membership overlap between SAG-AFTRA and the TV academy’s acting branch. So, don’t be surprised to see the “Handmaid’s” cast finally have its blessed day at the SAG Awards following such a strong showing at the Emmys.

Here is the complete list of all 12 “The Handmaid’s Tale” cast members eligible for the 2022 SAG Award ensemble prize:

Alexis Bledel as Emily Malek

Madeline Brewer as Janine Lindo

Amanda Brugel as Rita Blue

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia/Lydia Clements

O-T Fagbenle as Luke Bankole

Joseph Fiennes as (Commander) Fred Waterford

Sam Jaeger as Mark Tuello

Max Minghella as (Commander) Nick Blaine

Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne

Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford

Bradley Whitford as (Commander) Joseph Lawrence

Samira Wiley as Moira Strand

