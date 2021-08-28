Emmy spotlight: Why ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’s’ Elisabeth Moss could (and should) break this recent drama actress trend

Last decade, only two performers took home the Best Drama Actress Emmy more than once for the same show: Claire Danes for “Homeland” back to back in 2012 and ’13 and Julianna Margulies for “The Good Wife” in 2011 and ’14 — both under the tape system and on a ranked ballot. The Emmys switched to a popular vote in 2015 to select the winners, which, coincidentally or not, has resulted in the drama actress category producing a different champ every year. While it looks like “The Crown’s” Emma Corrin, who currently tops our odds, is going to continue this trend, there’s one nominee in this year’s lineup who could stop it: “The Handmaid’s Tale‘s” Elisabeth Moss. After winning drama actress for the Hulu drama’s debut installment in 2017, the now 14-time nominee, who is in third in our odds, could (and should) be catapulted to the top of the category once again thanks to her dynamite turn in the show’s fourth season.

After “Handmaid’s” took a hit for its third season at last year’s Emmys, amassing its lowest nomination total to date with 10 citations and missing out for Moss, the show returned with a vengeance with 21 bids. While it’s tied with “Saturday Night Live” as the third most nominated program overall, it’s the program with the most acting noms with a total of 10. Not only did Moss and supporting players Ann Dowd and Yvonne Strahovski sneak back in after being omitted last year, but series regulars Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle and Max Minghella, as well as new addition Mckenna Grace, also all raked in their maiden noms — the first three in supporting and Grace in guest. Meanwhile, the show’s three acting nominees from last year — past champs Alexis Bledel (guest actress), Bradley Whitford (supporting actor) and Samira Wiley (supporting actress) — all returned. This plethora of acting noms is great news for Moss as they suggest that “Handmaid’s” not only still has the backing of the acting branch but was also widely seen in its fourth season, which arguably features Moss’ series-best work.

SEE Emmy Experts Typing: Can anyone stop Emma Corrin from reigning over Best Drama Actress?

While Moss’ character, June Osborne, has transformed from a determined survivor into a rage-driven, vengeful rebel over the course of the series, Moss has never concealed the torment and pain at the root of June’s ethically ambiguous actions. When June, in Aunt Lydia-esque fashion, directs child bride Esther Keyes (Grace) to execute one of her rapists in the Season 4 opener, “Pigs,” you can see both the all-out disgust in Moss’ face and the long-standing suffering that her glazed eyes reveal. After June is recaptured, the cycle of anguish and false hope perpetuating, Moss paints her as a dead horse that takes another beating. Later, June’s overwhelmed with survivor’s guilt for not rescuing her daughter, Hannah (Jordana Blake), when she leaves Gilead.

Episode 7, “Home,” finds June grappling with newfound freedom in Canada. It’s no surprise that it was entered as Moss’ Emmy episode submission since the actor gets to put her entire range on display. She is quiet, observant and reticent as June, a fish out of water, takes in her new environment in the first half of the episode, before bursting out in rage opposite Strahovski’s pregnant Serena, whom June visits in her cell. Moss should win the Emmy just for her spite-filled delivery of “Do you understand me?!”, the same line uttered by Serena in first season’s third episode, “Late.”

SEE Watch our interviews with ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ cast and crew

As June navigates her thirst for revenge in a world without heightened rules and procedures in the season’s final three episodes, Moss plays June as a rumbling volcano that is primed to erupt. Episode 8, “Testimony,” is a particular showcase as June delivers her testimony against the Waterfords in a seven-minute single take. It’s after Fred (Joseph Fiennes) strikes a deal to get the charges against him dismissed that June then finally erupts, unleashing years worth of pain-filled wrath.

The biggest hurdle for Moss will be overcoming Corrin, who took home the Critics Choice and Golden Globe Awards for her turn as Princess Diana earlier this year and could benefit from the “The Crown” — which is tied with “The Mandalorian” as the year’s most nominated programs with 24 bids — being the presumed Best Drama Series frontrunner. Also ahead of Moss in our odds is “Pose’s” Mj Rodriguez, who, after making history as the first trans actor to be nominated for a lead acting Emmy, has quickly gained momentum. What could give Moss a much-needed boost is that she made her directorial debut in “Handmaid’s'” fourth season with three episodes: “The Crossing,” “Testimony” and “Progress.” Since she did not snag a directing nom, actors might consider her directorial work when marking off their ballots. And though it was under a different system, the “snubbee to winner” route in this category has been done before — by Margulies, who was not nominated in 2013 and then won in 2014 for “The Good Wife’s” acclaimed fifth season.

Rounding out our odds for drama actress are Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) in fourth place, Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”) in fifth and Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”) in sixth.

Emmy odds for Best Drama Actress Emma Corrin is out front

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?