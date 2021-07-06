‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ can close in on an Emmy record in drama guest actress

Outside of production design, which it was on four times, “The Handmaid’s Tale” has ruled one other Emmy category: Best Drama Guest Actress. A three-time champ there, it could add a fourth award this year to put it one shy of the most wins in the category.

The Hulu drama won guest actress three years in a row from 2017-19 for Alexis Bledel, Samira Wiley and Cherry Jones. It’s currently tied at three victories with “The Practice,” which won for Beah Richards (2000), Alfre Woodard (2003) and Sharon Stone (2004). Only “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” has won more — the long-running procedural, which may never end at this point, holds the record with five wins, including four in a row: Amanda Plummer (2005), Leslie Caron (2007), Cynthia Nixon (2008), Ellen Burstyn (2009) and Ann-Margret (2010). Perhaps what’s even more remarkable about “SVU’s” run is that the voters decided they were completely done with the show after Ann-Margret’s triumph and “SVU,” which also holds the record with 14 nominations in the category, has not scored a guest actress nomination since.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” was going for its own four-peat last year as Bledel was nominated, but that was thwarted by its own actress who prevailed for another show: Jones won her second consecutive drama guest actress Emmy but this time for “Succession.” The three-time Emmy winner was submitted for her guest appearance on “Handmaid’s” last year but was not nominated.

Jones is not in the running this year and neither is “Succession,” so that opens the door for “Handmaid’s” to reclaim the prize. Think of it this way: “Handmaid’s” won’t have to face the only show that has ever beaten it in this category. Season 4 has also been hailed as a return to form for the show, which has already accrued six drama guest actress nominations through three seasons. “Handmaid’s” submitted five guest actresses this year — Bledel, Mckenna Grace, Amanda Brugel, Zawe Ashton and Nina Kiri — and you can probably count on a bid for Bledel. The actress has never missed a nomination for the series, competing in supporting in 2018 before dropping back to guest in 2019 and 2020. She has another killer submission, “Testimony,” in which Emily has to confront someone from her Gilead past. Bledel is in first place in the odds and would become the seventh woman to win the drama guest actress twice, the category record.

Best Drama Guest Actress will have five nominees this year and only other other “Handmaid’s” player is in the predicted lineup: Grace, who’s in fourth place. If she or any of the other three join Bledel, they’d be the fifth different “Handmaid’s” actress to earn a nomination in the category (Kelly Jenrette was nominated in 2018).

Phylicia Rashad (“This Is Us”) is in second place, with Rosario Dawson (“The Mandalorian”) in third and Claire Foy (“The Crown”) in fifth.

