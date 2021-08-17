Can ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ mimic ‘SVU’ in the drama guest actress Emmy category?

Mckenna Grace remains perched atop the Best Drama Guest Actress Emmy odds for “The Handmaid’s Tale” after knocking down her co-star Alexis Bledel. A win for either would be a win for “Handmaid’s,” but if it is indeed Grace who pulls it out, the Hulu drama would accomplished something only one show has done.

Should Grace prevail, that would mark “Handmaid’s” fourth win in the category for a fourth different actress following awards for Bledel (2017), Samira Wiley (2018) and Cherry Jones (2019). “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” is the only series thus far to have yielded four wins for four actresses — and it actually did it five times for five actresses: Amanda Plummer (2005), Leslie Caron (2007), Cynthia Nixon (2008), Ellen Burstyn (2009) and Ann-Margret (2010). Those five wins are a category record, so “Handmaid’s” would be one shy if it scores a victory in September.

SEE ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’s’ Mckenna Grace inches into top spot in drama guest actress Emmy odds

“Handmaid’s” is currently tied at three wins with “The Practice,” which won for Beah Richards (2000), Alfre Woodard (2003) and Sharon Stone (2004). The biggest difference between “Handmaid’s” and “SVU” and “The Practice” is that the latter two are procedurals that frequently welcome(d) splashy guest stars for the case of the week who are usually never seen again. “Handmaid’s” is a serialized drama and all three of its guest actress champs are at the very least recurring on the show — Bledel and Wiley have been nominated in supporting, where Wiley is shortlisted this year, and Jones was submitted again in guest last year but didn’t make it in (she did win for her guest turn on “Succession”).

That familiarity could help Bledel, who’s never missed out on a nomination for “Handmaid’s,” but Grace turned heads with the debut of her character, Esther Keyes, a 14-year-old Gilead wife, who suffers a cruel twist of fate at the end of Season 4 that sets up lots of story avenues next season. Grace already did the hard part in getting the nomination, and with “Handmaid’s” rebounding with 21 bids this year, you cannot rule her out to help the show score four.

Rounding out the top five are Claire Foy (“The Crown”), Sophie Okonedo (“Ratched”) and Phylicia Rashad (“This Is Us”).

Emmy odds for Best Drama Guest Actress Will 'The Handmaid's Tale' win again?

