‘The Humans’ reveals first look at family drama and surprise Showtime debut date

Among the most anticipated November releases for awards watchers is “The Humans,” Stephen Karam’s theatrical adaptation of his Tony Award-winning play with an all-star cast that includes Richard Jenkins, Steven Yeun, Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, June Squibb, and Jayne Houdyshell, who reprises her Tony Award-winning role from the stage. On Friday, A24 released the first trailer for “The Humans” after its successful debut at the Toronto International Film Festival with a bit of news attached: in addition to a theatrical debut on November 24, “The Humans” will also premiere on Showtime on the same date.

The timing is fitting for the film, which focuses on a family gathering for Thanksgiving in a crumbling New York City apartment building. Here’s the official synopsis: “Erik Blake (Jenkins) has gathered three generations of his Pennsylvania family to celebrate Thanksgiving at his daughter’s apartment in lower Manhattan. As darkness falls outside and eerie things start to go bump in the night, the group’s deepest fears are laid bare. Haunting and piercingly funny, The Humans explores the hidden dread of a family and the love that binds them together.”

Expectations are sky-high for “The Humans,” which received strong reviews from critics after its Toronto debut. According to Gold Derby users and experts, Jenkins is the front-runner in the Best Supporting Actor category (it would mark his first Oscar win), while Houdyshell is just outside the top-five in the Best Supporting Actress race with seventh place odds. The film itself is ranked No. 15 on the Best Picture chart.

“The Humans” is out November 24, just in time for Thanksgiving.

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions