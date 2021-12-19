‘The Kominsky Method’ unveils 12 cast members eligible for SAG Award ensemble prize: Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner …

Six months after debuting its final season, Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method” has just revealed to Gold Derby the names of the 12 cast members who are eligible for the ensemble prize at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Two-time SAG Award winner Michael Douglas is joined by former nominees including Paul Reiser and Sarah Baker, plus new addition Kathleen Turner. See the alphabetical list below.

“The Kominsky Method” has a strong track record at the SAG Awards. Its first two seasons both earned three nominations for ensemble, Douglas and Alan Arkin. Arkin departed the series before the final installment, so he will not be eligible. Gold Derby anticipates the series is competitive to hold onto its other two nominations, though, with both the ensemble and Douglas in sixth place in our current combined odds.

All six episodes of the final season of “The Kominsky Method” streamed in May, beginning with the funeral of Arkin’s character Norman Newlander. Norman leaves Sandy’s daughter Mindy (Baker) a $10 million inheritance, which Sandy wants her to keep secret from her boyfriend – and soon to be fiancé – Martin (Reiser). Sandy’s ex-wife Roz (Turner) returns to plan the wedding, and she bonds with Sandy while he pursues a unique career opportunity, accepting a role in a movie.

An ensemble nomination would be the first SAG Award citation for Oscar nominee Turner, who made a short but memorable guest appearance in the second season. From the season two ensemble, nominees Arkin, Jane Seymour and Nancy Travis are not eligible; Travis did not return for the third season, and Seymour did not appear in enough episodes. Morgan Freeman, who earned an Emmy nomination for Comedy Guest Actor, similarly did not appear in enough episodes to quality as an ensemble member. Even so, this final season has one more cast members than its first two, which featured 11 actors in its ensemble.

Here is the complete list of the 12 “The Kominsky Method” cast members eligible for the 2022 SAG Award ensemble prize:

Jenna Lyng Adams as Darshani

Sarah Baker as Mindy Kominsky

Casey Thomas Brown as Lane

Michael Douglas as Sandy Kominsky

Lisa Edelstein as Phoebe

Ashleigh LaThrop as Breana

Emily Osment as Theresa

Haley Joel Osment as Robby

Paul Reiser as Martin

Graham Rogers as Jude

Melissa Tang as Margaret

Kathleen Turner as Roz

