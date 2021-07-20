Matt Damon and Ben Affleck reunite in the first trailer for Ridley Scott’s ‘The Last Duel’

The last time Matt Damon and Ben Affleck shared a screenwriting credit they won an Oscar for “Good Will Hunting.” Now, two decades later, the real-life friends and Hollywood A-listers have reunited for another script: Damon and Affleck, along with acclaimed writer-director Nicole Holofcener are the screenwriters behind “The Last Duel,” the new medieval drama from director Ridley Scott.

Based on true events, “The Last Duel” focuses on France’s last-ever sanctioned duel between Jean de Carrouges (played by Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), two former friends whose relationship is undone after Le Gris sexually assaults de Carrouges’ wife, Marguerite (Jodie Comer). Le Gris denies the accusation, but Marguerite “refuses to stay silent,” according to the official plot summary released by 20th Century Studios, “stepping forward to accuse her attacker, an act of bravery and defiance that puts her life in jeopardy. The ensuing trial by combat, a grueling duel to the death, places the fate of all three in God’s hands.”

In addition to Damon, Driver, and Comer, Affleck also has a supporting role in the film as Count Pierre d’Alençon.

“This film is an effort to retell the story of a heroic woman from history whom most people haven’t heard of,” Holofcener, Affleck, and Damon said in a joint statement. “We admired her bravery and resolute determination and felt this was both a story that needed to be told and one whose drama would captivate audiences the way it moved us as writers. As we further explored the story, we found so many aspects of the formal, codified patriarchy of 14th century Western Europe to still be present in vestigial ways (and in some cases almost unchanged) in today’s society. We chose to use the device of telling the story from several character’s perspectives in order to examine the immutable fact that although often multiple people who experience the same event come away with differing accounts, there can only be one truth.”

Added Scott, whose film “Gladiator” won Best Picture at the Oscars but who has never triumphed in the Best Director category, despite four nominations, “I love working with Matt, so it was an added bonus to be able to work with him and Ben as both actors and as screenwriters, along with Nicole Holofcener, and I knew it would be a great result. I had admired the show ‘Killing Eve’ and had been looking for the opportunity to present Jodie Comer with a challenging role. Her performance as Marguerite will make her one of the great actresses of her generation.”

Scott and Damon previously collaborated on “The Martian.”

“The Last Duel” is out in theaters on October 15. It’s unclear if it will play at any of the fall film festivals, but a potential fest debut cannot be ruled out.

