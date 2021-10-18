‘The Lost Daughter’ trailer pulls back the mystery of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut

Awards pundits and festival-goers have been raving about Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, “The Lost Daughter,” since it premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year. But with the festival jaunt in the rearview mirror (“The Lost Daughter” also screened at fests in Telluride, Colorado, and New York), Netflix has released the first trailer for the time-hopping drama.

Set in an idyllic Greek vacation spot that is anything but as tranquil as it seems, “The Lost Daughter” stars Olivia Colman as Leda, a somewhat mysterious woman on holiday who encounters a rowdy family, including Dakota Johnson’s Nina and her precocious daughter. Meanwhile, in an earlier time, a young Leda (played by Jesse Buckley) copes with the stress of being a parent to two young daughters. Other cast members include Ed Harris, “Succession” star Dagmara Dominczyk, Paul Mescal, and Peter Sarsgaard, Gyllenhaal’s husband.

“It’s very honest about how being a woman is sometimes messy and sometimes ugly and that’s okay,” Johnson told Variety at the New York Film Festival. “Being a mother is complicated…and everyone is just trying to do their best. It’s important that we shine a light on how complicated it is to be a woman and it’s really ok and people should be allowed to express themselves to their full potential.”

The awards potential is high for “The Lost Daughter.” Colman is a strong contender in the Best Actress race (she currently sits just outside the top-five among Gold Derby experts and users), while both Johnson and Buckley should factor into the Best Supporting Actress race as well. Gyllenhaal, meanwhile, could be a contender in Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Director.

Netflix will release “The Lost Daughter” in a limited theatrical capacity in December before it arrives on the streaming service starting December 31.

